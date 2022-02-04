Realistic Ways to Make Money From Home

Remember back when making money online was a pipe dream for most people? That is not the case anymore. There are numerous legitimate ways to make money from home without having an actual job.
While you will have to put in some effort, each method listed has been tried and tested by many people around the world.
In no time at all, you could be earning extra income from home!
Freelancing
Freelancing is one of the easiest ways to start making money from home without any previous experience or networking. Websites such as Upwork and Freelancer have millions of users looking for various tasks done by freelancers while offering many different jobs that can fit nearly anyone’s skill set. Market yourself well and begin accepting jobs. You can learn more on PeachPay about this!
How it’s done:
Create a resume and portfolio detailing your work experience and ability to get tasks done. Send out applications for jobs on Upwork and Freelancer. Attend the interviews and find out which jobs you fit best for. Begin accepting and completing projects while working at your own pace.
Where to look: Upwork, Freelancer
E-Commerce Websites Sell Various Products Online
E-commerce websites such as eBay, Amazon, Etsy, Bonanza, etc allow users to sell numerous items online that can be purchased by other people around the world. These sites make money from fees associated with each sale; they also offer free marketing tools that allow anyone to create their own storefront for free! If you have a product you would like to sell, set up your own storefront and begin selling.
How it’s done:
Create a business account on an e-commerce website of choice. List a few items for sale with photos and descriptions. Send out marketing material to family and friends asking them to purchase the listed items. Gain access to free tools for marketing purposes. Post more items for sale online.
Where to look: Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Bonanza, etc
Freelance Writing
Freelancing as a writer is one of the most common ways freelance writers make money from home without having previous experience or connections. Websites such as Upwork and InfoBarrel offer thousands of jobs in various writing categories that can fit nearly anyone’s skill set. If you have a way with words and a love for writing, begin freelancing as a writer today!
How it’s done:
Create a resume and portfolio detailing your writing experience. Send out applications to jobs on Upwork and InfoBarrel. Attend the interviews and find out which jobs you will fit best for. Begin accepting and completing projects while working at your own pace. Gain access to free tools for more advertising purposes. Post more of your work online.
Where to look: Upwork, InfoBarrel
Social Media Marketers
Many businesses are struggling to keep up with social media nowadays. Websites such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc offer ways for marketers to advertise their company or business through social media marketing. This can include posting pictures of products, answering questions, creating posts for companies, etc. All you need to do is sign up for an account or two on one of these sites and begin marketing yourself!
How it’s done:
Create a business page or profile on any social media site. Sign up for accounts with free tools that allow you to market your company. Attend the opportunities that appear in your feed. Discuss advertising deals with brands if they ask you to market their business. Post links to ads online while working at your own pace
Where to look: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, etc
Sell Pictures Online
Many websites are putting together large libraries full of images they have collected from random people around the world. Websites such as iStockphoto, Bigstock, V123stock, Dreamstime, Shutterstock, etc allow anyone to sign up for free and begin uploading pictures. These sites then sell the pictures online while giving you a share of the profit!
How it’s done:
Create accounts on websites that give out free tools for uploading images. Post links to your new photos online. Accept offers from brands asking to work with them. Discuss advertising deals with new companies if they ask you to market their business. Begin working with numerous partners while gaining access to more opportunities.
Where to look: iStockphoto, Bigstock, V123stock, Dreamstime, Shutterstock, etc
Sell Unique Products Online
Websites such as eBay, Amazon, Etsy, Bonanza, etc are perfect for anyone looking to sell their own product. These sites allow people to post items online that can be purchased by countless people across the world. You only need to set up an account with them and start posting your products!
How it’s done:
Create accounts on websites that have e-commerce features List a few of your favorite products under “for sale” allowing customers to purchase. Post links to your items online. Collect payment from customers after they have made their purchase. Gain access to free tools for more advertising opportunities. Reach out to brands asking if you can work with them, or create your own storefront
Where to look:eBay, Amazon, Etsy, Bonanza, etc
There are endless ways in which one can make money from home. You just have to be creative and resourceful! Many of these jobs will include using free tools that allow you to advertise your business online, but a few will require the purchase of a domain name and website for you to post links on. These websites are perfect for beginning your self-employed journey as they offer countless opportunities from which you can choose. Just remember, being self-employed means working for yourself– so work hard and keep moving forward!