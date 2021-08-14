6 Tips for Making a Good Pun – 2021 Guide

Do you want to be more humorous? If yes, you might want to know how to make good puns. Some people don’t know anything about making puns. Now, you don’t have to worry. In this article, we will provide you some practical steps regarding the same.
Nowadays, everyone wants to be funnier, but they don’t know how to do it. Well, just be honest, it might have happened to you that you tried to be more humorous in front of your friends. However, you failed to do so. Many people go through the same thing in their everyday lives.
We know that you are interested in learning some essential things to make good puns. So, let’s not waste any more time and get started with it.
What is a pun?
It is a figure of speech that involves two or more meanings, especially in a humorous way. Many great authors have used puns in their plays, short stories, poems, and novels to add a little humor. Different puns have different interpretations, and they vary from person to person.
What are the various types of puns?
There are five types of puns that are classified according to different styles of wordplay. They are as follows-
- Compound: When you make a phrase by adding more than two puns, it is known as compound wordplay.
- Homophonic: You might already know the meaning of homophones. They are similar sounding words that have different meanings. A homophone wordplay has two or more homophones paired together to make a proper phrase.
- Visual or graphological: This pun is delivered through images or other graphics, as the name suggests. It means that you don’t have to use writing to express the joke. All you need is relevant images to explain the wordplay to the audience.
- Recursive: It involves two parts. If you want to understand the recursive wordplay, you have to recognize the first part first. Otherwise, you won’t be able to get the meaning behind the same.
What are some practical tips to make excellent puns?
It might seem like a complex thing to make humorous wordplay. But in reality, it is not. Do you want to know why? You can look at the following tips. They will help you improve your wordplay writing skills.
- Read more: Reading various works of great authors can improve your pun-making skills. As you read more, you will know how and where to use them properly. You can easily search the plays, novels, essays, or other write-ups that include different types of wordplay. It might be challenging for you to understand in the beginning. But as you keep reading, you will be able to achieve your goals.
- Take help from an appropriate website: As we mentioned before, you will find many websites that help people enhance their writing skills. So, now you don’t have to struggle a lot while learning about the same. You can quickly gain as much knowledge as you want regarding wordplays. Technology is indeed remarkable. Everybody can access anything they want to learn and understand within a few clicks.
Some of the sites also provide you with plenty of examples. From these examples, you can get an idea of how to start writing puns. It is essential to research well before selecting a platform. You may ask, why? All the sites do not offer good quality content to the readers. You need to find the best one among them.
- Find a comedy show: Stand-up comedians often use different types of wordplay in their performance. If you watch a comedy show regularly, your writing skills might improve automatically with time. It will be a fun learning process. You can also consider noting the puns you liked the most from an episode. But don’t forget to modify them in your way.
- Write down your ideas: It is always advisable to make a separate notebook to write down your thoughts. Creativity matters the most in this stage. You have to think according to the joke you have made. Otherwise, nobody will be able to understand the wordplay. It might be beneficial for you if you write about ideas in a separate notebook.
Another good thing about maintaining a proper record is that you can compare your performance more conveniently. As a result, you will find out all the necessary things you need to work on in the future.
- Be straightforward: Puns should not be complicated to understand for people. You should present it in a way that everybody will get to know the idea behind it. Well, your primary purpose is to make your good people laugh. It would be awkward if they don’t laugh at your jokes.
It seems ironic if we say be straightforward while preparing a wordplay. The wordplay is all about confusing people in identifying the meaning behind it. However, here being direct means to be clear in expressing the puns in front of others.
- Practice makes you perfect: In the beginning, you will struggle to make even a single pun. Nobody is born perfect, and you might be trying the same for the first time. But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to become better with time and effort. So, keep practicing until you reach the stage of perfection.
The Bottom Line
The pun is considered an effective communication tool for various reasons. You can grab the attention of people around you through the use of wordplay. We hope this article helped you in learning some helpful tips for making good puns. You are always welcome here if you want to reread the information.