7 Smart Marketing Strategies for Promoting Your Startup in 2020

Businesses in 2020 are reliant on a lot of advertising and marketing campaigns because that seems to be the way for success in the age of information. Whether you’re a startup or a larger company, the importance of marketing never really changes. If large brands stop advertising for just a couple of days, smaller brands will overtake them, it’s just how it is in today’s corporate world.

Thankfully, there are so many different ways of achieving a certain level of exposure, recognition, and fame, and in 2020 you can be a lot more creative than you could a few decades ago. Long gone are the times when telephone advertising and knocking on peoples’ doors were the way to go. Today, we have social media, but we can mix that with some other interesting promoting methods, such as enamel pins, but we’ll get to that in just a moment.

If you are looking to learn some more about marketing in 2020, and you need that information in a very short and concise form, this is the right place to be. Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

1. Following social media trends

Social media platforms are the king of marketing in 2020, but the trends on these platforms constantly evolve, so you have to make sure to follow them. The younger generations appreciate when a company or a brand follows all the social media trends, and since it’s 2020, they are your current audience, so doing what they prefer is a smart decision. Make sure that you are present on Facebook and Instagram at all times, and if possible, use some of your budgets to advertise on those platforms as well. Social media does wonders.

2. Targeting the right audience

Every marketing strategy is pointless if you are not targeting the right audience. This is why we think that the best marketing strategy is to focus on targeting the right audience if that makes any sense. You can shortlist and choose better by determining the age group of your audience, geographical location, and even some more specific filtering.

A lot of startups make the mistake of not paying enough attention to audience targeting. This is wasting money because those who are not interested in your niche won’t even react to your marketing campaigns, so why not spend that money to target someone interested instead?

3. Using enamel pins

Enamel Pins were once the best way to advertise, and they still are quite good if you know how to use them correctly. The best thing about enamel pins is the fact that you can get your own completely custom made ones, representing your business, brand, or service specifically. You can choose between soft vs hard enamel pins, and you can find out more here about that entire comparison if you are unsure which ones to go for.

These things are not very expensive to create, especially when you order them in bulk, yet they have such a huge impact on marketing. People hand them over at events and it works flawlessly. Don’t forget the fact that people love getting free things, so they’ll wear the pins proudly just because of that. Imagine how much of free marketing you’re getting just by that. Enamel Pins are just amazing, and multipurpose as well.

4. Banners and billboards

Banners and billboards are a bit more “old-school” for some, but they’re still very effective. You just cannot miss a huge billboard when you’re stuck in traffic, which is why they’re so effective. Like it or not, you’ll have to see it once you get out of the house. But, there’s an issue with billboards and banners on “hot” city areas. They’re very expensive, and they might be a problem for a startup. Startups don’t have a huge budget that they can “pump” into marketing. But, if you can afford it, it’s a smart marketing strategy for promotion.

5. Influencer collaboration

Influencers in 2020 are making a lot of money by promoting certain products or services from brands and companies. But, they’re not the only ones reaping all of the benefits from such relationships and deals. Startups can benefit quite a lot from influencers, because they are already popular, and you’re still not. For an affordable price, you can get the promotion of your lifetime.

Influencers exist in many different fields, and they don’t have to be the typical Instagram fashion model influencer combo. For example, PewDiePie is an influencer in the gaming world, just like David Beckham is an influencer in the world of football. The issue is getting in touch with them, but once you do that, you’re golden.

6. Partnering with other companies

Partnerships have tons of benefits on their own, especially when you are a startup and you’re looking to build up your reputation. One of your main goals as a startup should always be building a connection with a more reputable company operating in your particular field or niche.

Even when the company you’ve partnered with is not similar to yours, if it’s more popular, it automatically boosts your popularity as well. Imagine being a partner to Microsoft, people will know you just by that, which is still far better marketing than not being known at all. So, partnering is indeed a reliable and effective marketing strategy.

7. Hiring an SEO expert for your content

Proper SEO is the key to success in 2020. No matter what type of business you have, making sure that you rank better than your competitors on the Google search results is crucial. This is not an easy task, and it certainly takes a lot of skill to do it properly. But, it shouldn’t be a problem for someone who dedicated their entire life to learning how the Search Engine works.

Hiring an SEO professional means getting ahead of your competition, and it’s not an investment that you should save on. It might not be the cheapest thing to do, but it is well worth it, especially in the long-run.