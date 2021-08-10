Achieving Good Night’s Sleep: 5 Mattress Types You Should Know

Sleep is one of the most vital things a person needs for survival. We spend an average of eight hours per day sleeping and resting. Thus, we must always give ourselves only the best sleeping experience. Furthermore, getting enough sleep is vital to achieving a healthier mind and body.
Sleep gives our body enough time to recover and rebuild all worn-out muscles during the day. As mentioned, it is also healthy for the mind. Sleep helps remove toxins from the day, making every day feel healthier. Furthermore, it helps your body feel at ease. We may often overlook its benefits, but sleep provides functions we can take advantage of. Remember that it is as important as regular exercise and a healthy diet.
There are still many factors one should consider to achieve a good night’s sleep. One thing to learn more and focus on first is what mattress type to use. Discover what your comfort preference is to get the appropriate one for your sleeping needs. Here we provide you different mattress types and their benefits.
1. Memory Foam
When we talk about foam mattresses, memory foam is one of the most popular. Memory foam was mainly invented in the 1970s by NASA. This foam is made to provide safer aircraft cushions. Memory foam has an advanced capacity that can be effective in absorbing pressure and body motion. Thus, it is one of the most effective mattress types for decreasing body aches and discomfort while at rest.
One of the most significant advantages of memory foam is its ability to respond to body heat and pressure. What is it made of? They are produced from a substance called viscoelastic. Its durable material allows the even distribution of body weight. It contours the body and will eventually return to its original shape after some time.
The price of memory foams does vary. But this mattress type is conveniently available both in physical and online stores. As online shopping has been an alternative for many, various available choices are provided. Click here to see the best mattresses you can buy online.
2. Innerspring Mattress
If you want a mattress with a traditional feel, an innerspring mattress can be your best choice. This type of spring mattress is made up of coil layers surrounded by comfortable materials. The coil system creates a bouncy feeling. Its comfort layer materials can consist of latex, natural fibers, or foams. Furthermore, the spring coil system and quality comfort material provide solid back and body support.
You don’t have to worry much about the firmness. Innerspring mattresses are available in a wide range of firmness. This can be an advantage to get the level of firmness you prefer. Mattress firmness is measured on a 1-10 scale: 1-2 is soft, 3-5 is medium to soft, 5 is medium, 5-7 is medium to soft, and 8-10 is firm.
Choosing the right firmness depends on the body weight. Softer beds are recommended for lightweight. In comparison, firmer beds are for heavier ones. Another advantage of an innerspring mattress is its affordable price making it easier to fit in any budget.
3. Hybrid Mattress
Love the double comfort combination? Hybrid got your back! It combines the relaxing effect of both the spring coil system and foam. Undoubtedly, one would surely experience the combination of pressure relief and sturdy-feeling of foam and classic spring mattress. Another great advantage of a hybrid mattress is its ability to provide a softer cushion. Furthermore, you wouldn’t also experience a sinking feeling!
As mentioned, hybrid mattresses offer pressure relief and enough back support. As a result, one can wake up more energized and experience decreased body pains. Furthermore, it is also effective in regulating body temperature compared to pure foam mattresses.
4. Latex Foam
Latex foam is also one of the most popular mattresses available in the market. They are popular because of their extreme comfort and durability. Latex foams are also eco-friendly! Imagine enjoying a healthy and restful sleep while you help the environment at the same time. This foam has gentle cushioning and provides excellent support for the hips and shoulders.
A latex mattress is especially beneficial for people experiencing back and joint pain. It is also hypoallergenic and low maintenance! Latex foam is naturally anti micro bacterial creating a more safe sleeping environment. As mentioned above, latex foam uses eco-friendly materials. They are thoroughly made from the sap of the rubber trees.
You don’t have to worry as trees will not be cut or damaged. The use of sap from rubber trees is safe and sustainable. Furthermore, it also promotes tree growth. How is it processed? Read more to learn about Dunlop and Talalay Method.
Dunlop Method
This process includes the pouring of foam into the molder. It will then be hardened by heating it in an oven. After heating it, it will be washed and dried. Compared to the Talalay method, Dunlop is older, more eco-friendly and affordable.
Talalay Method
This method requires more time and energy. The Talalay method produces a more expensive latex foam. Unlike the Dunlop, the Talalay method pours foam halfway in the molder. It then uses a vacuum to expand the latex until it fills the mold. This method uses a freezer, and it also injects carbon dioxide into the rubber to achieve a gel-like texture.
5. Adjustable Bed
Adjustable beds are commonly the choice for people who want to adjust the head or foot of the mattress. This is a great way to customize your sleeping experience! This mattress can enhance circulation and comfort.
To achieve the best buying experience, better you purchase the mattress and the bed frame from the same company. The adjustable bed frames are commonly compatible with memory foam or latex foam. Using this bed is a great way to achieve a night of more comfortable sleep.
Takeaway
Choosing the right mattress has never been an easy thing to do. There are many factors to consider and choices to make. Thus, it is crucial to give yourself some time to think, discover, and understand the different mattress types available for you. Having enough knowledge about what you need and what’s appropriate for you is the best thing you can give yourself. In no time, you’ll probably get the best mattress type for sleep!