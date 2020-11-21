6 Most Common Misconceptions About Muscle Supplements

For decades, the goal of many men and also more and more women, has been to have big muscles. That is why today on the street you can see a lot of people who look almost like professional bodybuilders. With the rise in the number of people going to the gym, muscle supplements have flooded the market. Thousands of different manufacturers have offered so many supplements with the most varied effects, that it has become difficult to separate the useful from the useless, even for people who know a lot about the subject.
And always in such cases many misconceptions appear, because people talk about what they do not know about and make wrong conclusions. If you are starting to go to the gym or you are already experienced but you are still not sure what is true and what is not, then continue reading this article and find out what are the most common misconceptions.
1. They can damage your health
Theoretically, it is possible to damage your health if you consume unrealistically large amounts. But then we can say the same about food, vitamins or anything else. If you follow the instructions, no harm can occur. These are just supplements to our diet that will improve our health and our training progress.
2. They have a miraculous effect
If you think you are going to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger in a month because you are taking supplements, you’re wrong. They are extremely helpful, but only as an aid as part of a much larger process that includes quality nutrition, regular workouts and time. The misconception that you will build muscle quickly and easily with whey protein is one of the most common misconceptions about fitness. Protein shake will help you meet daily macros goal and is high quality supplement which we recommend. But there is no miraculous effect. The only thing that can really build muscle very quickly are anabolic steroids, which are mostly illegal and above all extremely harmful to your health. So if you want to gain muscle, be patient and stick to a healthy approach. If you don’t know which muscle supplements are for skinny guys, check out health-info.org and read reviews.
3. Creatine is very dangerous
We would need a separate article just to write about all the misconceptions related to creatine. One of the first, which many still believe, is that creatine intake must be cycled and that so-called loading phases are necessary at the beginning of each cycle. Then that you will have problems with bloating and that it will affect the accumulation of fat, which is not true at all. It also has no miraculous effect, but slightly increases your strength and endurance. It is common to gain a few pounds when start taking it, a lose it few days after stopping. Reason is water retention. It is very useful supplement, which is often demonized for no reason. It is even attributed to damage the kidneys, although it is completely unclear how this myth originated because the body itself produces creatine. The only one who needs to be cautious is a person with very damaged kidneys, but anyone who is healthy can take creatine without any fear.
4. Fat burners can cause heart problems
Fat burners can cause heart problems just as much as coffee or energy drinks. It can cause that kind of problems only in a very small number of cases, if you take a huge amount or if someone generally has heart problems. They are completely safe for all other people. The subject of debate is how effective they are. Many experts believe that metabolism is too complex for fat burners to affect it, while others believe that it raises core temperature and leads to fat loss. In any case, it is safe and has proven to be an excellent pre-workout supplement because it contains caffeine, creatine, taurine and other natural substances that boost our concentration and strength.
5. Sports drinks are not useful
Many say that just water is enough and that you do not need sports drinks during a strenuous workout. Although water is of course necessary, well-balanced sports drinks are also necessary. You don’t always need them, but if you know you are going to be exposed to very hard effort, then they are. They contain sugars, electrolytes, sodium, and many other things that maintain balance in the body. Without them, you can very easily dehydrate even if you drink water. If you drink large amounts of water during strenuous sports activities, and you do not drink sports drinks, it can even lead to something called water intoxication. Water intoxication can even be fatal if the electrolyte balance is disturbed too much. So combinations of water and sports drink are best.
6. Misconceptions about protein powder
We have to dedicate an entire paragraph only to misconceptions about protein powder. The first that is mentioned very often is the same as for creatine, and that is that it can damage the kidneys. It absolutely can’t damage healthy kidneys if you don’t drink a few kilograms at once, and maybe not even then. Protein should be thought of as powdered food and treated as such. It is completely safe and doctors are increasingly prescribing it to children who need to gain weight. Then the belief in the myth that if you eat more than 50 grams of protein per meal, your body will not be able to process it but will become fat. It will just take more time to process it and that’s it. And also many think that every type of protein is the same. There is a big difference in what they are made of, i.e. whether they are vegan or not. Then whether they are made from whey, albumin or something else. There are also different types such as isolation, each with its own purpose.
Conclusion:
It is important that you trust only experts in that field and doctors, because your health is at stake. “Broscience” is a regular occurrence in gyms, but don’t listen to inaccurate and unverified information that such people spread.