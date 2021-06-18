7 Mobile Games to Play with your Friends

Since our smartphones are getting better with every new release, mobile games are becoming more complex, making them more appealing. These have never been more popular. It is not surprising considering that everyone has a smartphone nowadays and that you can easily download them from the store.
However, some people may argue that choosing the best one can prove to be difficult. In a way, this is true because you have so many choices when selecting the one you should install next. In the following article, we will provide you with a list of suggestions, so you should explore these games to find the best one to play with your friends.
Coin Master
First things first, let’s begin with the currently most popular one. There is absolutely no way you have heard of it or seen an ad because they are everywhere. Plus, many celebrities participated in these, and you have surely seen Jennifer Lopez.
In a nutshell, this is a strategy game, and your main goal is to build villages. In fact, there are 300 of these, and each one has a unique theme and design. To do this, you have to spin the wheel to get the coins or ask your friends for help. When it comes to the wheel, you only have seven spins per hour. It means that you either have to wait or purchase additional spins. Still, there is another way of acquiring these. Yes, we are talking about free spins for Coin Master game, and you can learn how to get them on www.borderpolar.com.
What’s more, there are numerous others features of the game, such as characters, cards you have to collect, attacking your friend’s village or defending your own, and so on.
Uno
Yes, we are talking about top-notch mobile apps, but who doesn’t love Uno? It is a classic, and now, you can play it on your smartphone. The rules are the same, although you should maybe go over these beforehand since they tend to differ slightly between the players. Nevertheless, the main one is still the same – eliminate all the cards you have.
Even though ten players can enjoy it in the traditional card version, only four can play online. Finally, this app is available for both iOS and Android, so you can just install it and start having fun.
The Escape Game
Are you a fan of puzzles and escape rooms? If the answer to this question is yes, you will absolutely adore this game. As you can assume, it is a virtual escape room. The great thing about this one is that you can actually choose the room you want to play in, and there is also a Harry Potter-themed one that is kid-friendly. The only downside of this one is that it is not free, so you will have to pay to enjoy it. Still, if you already have a group of enthusiasts, you can split the cost among the four of you, put your puzzle-solving skills to use, and have fun.
Backyard
If you are looking for an app or a platform where you can play a game while video chatting with your friends, you should definitely try Backyard. Putting it simply, once you download it from the store and install it, you have to create a sort-of space (a room). Then, you get a code to share with friends so that they could join you, and that’s it.
When it comes to games, this app provides you with an opportunity to enjoy some classic ones, such as Codewords and Scrabble, although they are changed a bit, so you can find them under the names of Codenames and Letter Tile, respectively.
Call of Duty
Yes, you are reading it right. The first-person shooter game, which is considered one of the most popular games in the world, is also available for smartphones. If you are already a fan of the franchise and have played in on the desktop computer, there is no need to explain the main features, such as 5v5 multiplayer maps. It is available both on Google Play and Apple Store, it is free, and it is super easy to add your friends to the map and start playing.
Mario Kart Tour
This is another classic that people have enjoyed for decades now. Even though kids nowadays wouldn’t understand it, owning a Nintendo and this game made your home the most visited one in the neighborhood. Well, now, you can go back to the past and enjoy the same game, which is updated a little bit. Plus, it is one of those apps that will make you move around and leave your house. Once you download it and meet with your friends, all you have to do is enable location on your smartphone, and you can start racing against each other. Do you want to know what the best part is? Both Android and Apple users can play it, and it is completely free.
Among Us
If you are looking for a space adventure, this app is perfect for your group. Your crew will go on a spaceship, but there is a problem. One of the players will be assigned the role of an impostor, whose main goal is to destroy the ship and prevent you from going back to Earth. The trick is this is a private role, meaning that other players won’t know who is trying to sabotage them. The crew must complete numerous tasks while trying to stay on board and not get killed off by the imposter. After each round, you will vote on who you think this person is, and the person who guesses it correctly will be the winner.
Wrapping up
To sum up, these are only some of the currently popular games available for Android and iOS systems you can play with your friends. Naturally, there are many other apps you can explore and test until you find the one everyone in your group will enjoy. Take some time, inspect your options, and you can create a shortlist of the ones you want to experience. Now, all that is left to do is have fun