Gambling has been around for a while now. We’re talking about centuries of entertainment, which started with the early civilizations. Even casinos as we know them today have been around long enough for our grand grandfathers to remember them. Today, it reached a whole new level. We’re talking about online casinos, which provide relief and entertainment to millions of people all over the world. Technology did a favor to this branch of entertainment.
Today, it is possible to play your favorite games without leaving the coziness of your own home. What makes the online fun, even more attractive is that it offers quite more in terms of games and options than the land-based casinos. We are here today to discuss what are the most popular online casino games in the world. There is a plethora to choose from, and some of them are the same as those you’ll find in regular casinos, while some are somewhat different. Whatever your preferences are, we’re sure that you’ll find a game you like on our list.
Video Slots
You know about slots. You can find one of these machines in every casino, regardless if you’re in Japan, India, Europe, or the United States. As Thanos would put it – they’re inevitable! All casinos love them because the players love them, and online casinos only followed suit. Video slots are the cherry on the top of the gambling cake, as they generate the most profits in most casinos, simply based on the volume of playing. What most people love about them is the diversity. There are hundreds of different variations of this game. It is impossible for anyone not to find a slot machine that will suit their needs. Just like in years past, the most popular ones are those that rely on fruit combinations. Three reels and the hope of matching fruits captivates the minds and the eyes of the players worldwide. The more modern versions come with quality animations and graphics, which is something the younger audience seeks. The best part with these games is the bonuses and rewards they offer, which is something all players strive to attain, regardless of the house edge, which is in this case on the side of the casino by a large margin. If this game is what you want to play, be free to check out some exciting slots at casinorobots.com.
Poker
Poker is an old game, and it remained popular through the ages because of its simplicity, but sophistication is what makes players want to play more and more. Thanks to the cards and rules it uses, it wasn’t hard for poker to find its way to the online community. The online version allows you to play against the house and millions of different players worldwide. The ability to be paired against your equal from another continent is what makes online poker so popular. This game is ideal for both seasoned players and those who are just entering the gambling world. You can play one on one, in a group at a table, or even participate in tournaments. The latter form of playing can be rather rewarding, and players love it. With the growth of online casino’s popularity, the number of poker variations grew also. Because of this, today, we have versions such as Oasis Poker, Caribbean Stud, Casino Hold ’em, and Texas Hold ’em.
Roulette
Shiny spinning ball looking for a spot where to land as if it was an F-14 Tomcat Maverick flew in Top Gun. It can’t get any better than this. Roulette has been around for a while, too, with this game being equally popular in land-based casinos and those in the online realm. The game itself is iconic. The combination of black and red, with numbers, in an order that only dedicated players understand, should be invented if it wasn’t already a reality. One of the primary reasons why it is so popular is that it is simple as one can get. Yes, there are numerous options you can be a ton, but in the end, you can grasp it all after a few rounds of playing. We must tell you, there isn’t a player who didn’t try out this game and got instantly hooked. It’s that good. You can bet on specific numbers, series of numbers, odd and even ones, and colors. This game evolved from what it once was, and now you have different variations, most popular being American, French, and European Roulette.
Blackjack
The game of 21 is another one that found its way onto the online platforms without an effort. You won’t find an online casino that doesn’t offer this gem as an option to play. What all players love about this one is that it comes with an unexpectedly low house edge. It also allows you to use various techniques such as card counting or shuffle tracking. While this mostly applies to land-based casinos, online ones work on algorithms, so you can’t apply them thoroughly. This is a downside, but you can position yourself in the right place to win regardless of it. The sheer mechanics of the game is what makes players love it. Every draw decides the outcome, and a hand is quickly over, for better or worse. What online players can encounter are progressive variants, which make you eligible for a bonus with each passing hand, and eventually, you can come out with a big win. As popular as it is today, you have different variants available such as Vegas Strip Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, and Blackjack Switch.
Baccarat
Luxurious and sophisticated, Baccarat is a gambling gem, which lives on all platforms available. It is similar to blackjack, but with as many more variants available regarding the bets you can make. It all comes down to the best made at the table by both the player and the banker. Once you enlist on an online casino into playing this game, you can either go high or low regarding your bets. You should also be aware that online versions are highly sophisticated as software for this game is made by reputable companies such as Microgaming, Betsoft, and Playtech.