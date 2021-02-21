How to Get Rid of Moths in Your Home

When maintaining an impeccably curated closet full of different fashion wear, it’s easy to ignore the sighting of a small moth. After all, it may have come from the hallway. However, ignoring even a single moth in your space can end up making things hard for you a couple of months later. That’s mostly the case when a moth infestation causes damage to your fabric.
Even though the sheer sight of a moth seemingly flying around well-lit areas of your home is fun, an infestation can turn your life into a living hell. Without employing the right measures, you risk spending more money on the repair and purchase of new clothes. Fortunately, you can never run out of options when wondering how to get rid of moths in the house.
Here are top tips to employ for effective moth removal in your space:
Identify The Type of Moth Infestation
Before doing anything else, you need to determine the type of moth infestation in your home. If you’ve done your homework, then you may already know about the two types of moths i.e. clothes moths and pantry moth. Just as the name implies, these moths come into your home in search of dissimilar food sources.
In a nutshell, pantry moths come into your home in search of grains and dry goods as food sources. No wonder you’ll find them in your kitchen or storage space. Things tend to be different with clothes moths since they are found in wardrobes and closets. This type of moth causes damage to your fashion wear since the caterpillars depend on natural fibers for sustenance.
So, check to see the type of moth infestation in your home if you’re to employ the correct measures. Fortunately, this is not going to take most of your time since you have to examine their food sources and the part of the house with an infestation. That way, you can employ the correct measures and control the moth infestation within the shortest time possible.
Clean Up Your House
Once you notice the signs of moth infestation in your house, you should start by cleaning your clothes, closets, and wardrobes. To pull this off, dry clean all your clothes to kill any moth larvae present. Alternatively, use hot water to clean the clothes as it also helps in killing the moth larvae.
However, read your labels before taking this approach since materials differ in many things. As for clothes with severe damage from the moth infestation, do not hesitate to throw them away, especially when they are beyond repair. That way, you stand a better chance of getting rid of the moth infestation in your home.
Hire a Pest Control Professional
At times, DIY methods for removing moths in your house may seem useless. Or maybe, the infestation is way beyond your control. Rather than leaving it at that, contact professionals who offer moth control services near you. With years of experience in the profession, they will help you contain the moth infestation problem within the shortest time possible.
That's not to say you should hire the first company you come across simply because they claim to offer quality moth control services. Instead, conduct a background check of the company and find out more about what they offer homeowners. Furthermore, read through their online reviews and client testimonials from previous clients to get first-hand information on their quality of service.

Home Remedies
You may not know this, but home remedies will come to your aid when looking for the perfect way to mitigate a moth infestation issue in your home. Actually, you cannot run out of home remedies to employ and ensure your space is free from an infestation. Amongst the best possible way to go about this is by filling your home with cedar. After all, cedar repels moths and other insects in your home.
If you are not into cedar oil spray, make a solution of water and vinegar before using it to wash and scrub areas infested with moth eggs or larvae. Ensure you repeat this action as many times as possible to contain the situation once and for all. That way, you won’t have to worry about a moth infestation wreaking havoc to your space.
Use Mothballs
It’s no denying that mothballs will come in handy whenever you want to deal with a moth infestation within the shortest time possible. However, this solution is not preventative but rather a perfect kill agent you can count on. Be sure to seal all the items stored with mothballs to prevent the fumes from escaping.
For you to get rid of mothball smell in the house, soak the items in equal parts water and vinegar solution. If in doubt, do not hesitate to seek the help of your friends, family members and colleagues. That way, it won’t take long before you finally contain the moth infestation problem.
The Bottom Line
Moth infestation in your home is something you never want to make do with at any time. Whereas it may be too late before you notice the infestation problem, you can always get rid of them hassle-free. If at all DIY moth removal methods fail to deal with the infestation, never hesitate to contact professionals.
Luckily, professional pest control companies are ready to offer the help you need when facing a moth infestation problem. With the heat treatment method, you'll have peace of mind knowing the moths, larvae, and eggs are no longer a threat in your home.