7 Ways to Move an Office Without Losing Productivity – 2020 Guide

Moving is always hard, no matter if you move from one country to another, or some smaller steps such as moving to another office. Until you decide to do that, you are not aware of how many things, like papers, documents, folders, and office materials you have. You will need plenty of boxes, and sometimes that whole process may last longer than a few hours, which means you may need to stop working for that day, so the movement won’t affect the job.
You should be aware that this action will interrupt the staff, and you should inform your clients that you all won’t be available for communication that day. Relocation is a long process that impacts all the productivity factors, so you may need to think twice about when you will do that, and will you hire professional movers to help you.
Here are some ways to do that, without losing too much productivity those days:
1. Do that during the weekend
Two days are enough to move all the desks, computers, documents, chairs, and other things you all used in the previous office. You can either ask the coworkers to volunteer to help you or set that with the moving company. Not making distractions during the working day should be your priority, even if that means you will need to pay more for professional service. If that is not possible, try to complete the bigger things after the working hours in the afternoon. Anyway, the point is that this shouldn’t interrupt the working process a lot, and you should plan all the things in advance because sometimes a few minutes can save your job, or simply ruin it.
2. Hire a professional company
These people exist to help you move the massive equipment from the old office to the new one. Your employees may also help you, but they have a more important task, to maintain the business, even in times when you are taking huge steps like this. So, instead of making them lift heavy things, you can let them work from home, without messing with their job. Services as Macro Removals in Bristol are here for you, and if you calculate the expenses, they are even more cost-efficient than moving all the things by yourself. You just need to set the time that works the best for you and be sure they won’t damage any equipment because they exactly know how to do all of that.
3. Plan three months in advance
Moving is not an easy task and you should plan it carefully, especially if you own a big company. You and your coworkers can decide which department should stay in the old office to the last minute there, and who can move first. But, you can’t do this overnight, and you need to estimate the priorities, check the new space, decide where you will put the desks, and plan the storage. Then, create charts, plans, and write every important information down, so you won’t be surprised if something doesn’t fit when you arrive at the new workspace.
4. Inform your clients you are moving
If you work with clients directly, tell them you will have a new address. Update your website with the new information, send them an email, and publish an announcement on your social media profiles. Also, you need to inform them if you won’t be able on the day you are moving, and of course, postpone all the meetings you were planning to have those days. You will have a lot of work to do until you redirect all your clients and customers, but they are a crucial part of your business, and you mustn’t put them in a situation not to be able to find you.
5. Buy all the furniture and appliances a month before moving
Once you buy or rent the new office, you should make a list of what you can take from the old one, what is currently missing, and what you should buy. Also, set the Internet network a few weeks in advance, and check if it works on every device. Check the phone lines, buy the printers, scanners, desks, and chairs if you need to, and set them directly in the new workspace. And of course, don’t forget to complete the pantry and coffee room, because those are essentials for your employees so they can be productive.
6. Decide which day you will move
Your coworkers should plan this step too. Some of them should be available all the time, so if you have employees like that, let them work from home, so business won’t suffer. Those who are more flexible can help you with the moving process, and set the computers, desks, and office materials in their place. Moving shouldn’t affect productivity a lot, but you are the one who can manage all of that. All your colleagues should be ready for that day, so be sure you send an email to all of them, in case they didn’t hear from you before.
7. Make the new office comfortable
You can choose nice looking furniture, paint the walls, put some house plants so they can purify the air, ensure the lighting is good enough, and also, the computers are good and fast. These are some small things that affect productivity directly. Everyone who works in a nice, comfy, and healthy working environment, won’t procrastinate, and you will have good results at the end of the year. So, make this small investment, and you can be sure the productivity will be on the highest level possible after you move to the new workspace.
We hope you find all of these tips and tricks helpful, and you will be able to complete this task in the shortest time possible, so it won’t affect your work in any way. We all know that it’s not easy, especially when you are the one who has to run the process, but if you follow these tips, you will be able to do that and be sure all the things will go smoothly, without any distraction.