5 Main Advantages of an MSN/MBA Dual Degree

Every person in the world wants to be better, to climb up the career ladder, to achieve more, and of course, to be better paid for it. Nurses are the foundation of healthcare, and they are the ones who help doctors shine, and at the same time, the ones who are on the front battle line when it comes to patient care. If you are interested in pursuing a nursing career, you may also be interested in learning more and becoming better, not just at nursing, but also in business and management. One of the recent programs that have sparked the interest of people around the world is the Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration degree. In this article, we are going to tell you more about the main advantages of getting an MSN/MBA Dual Degree and how this program can help you advance in your career.
1. Greater skills and knowledge
The first advantage that you are going to get from getting an MSN/MBA Dual Degree is that you are going to increase your skills and knowledge.
It is said that when you go back to nursing school to get this type of degree, you will explore not only new ways of learning, but you will also understand things at a deeper level. The experiences you get with this type of program will open a lot of new doors for you in the future, and you will expand your horizons.
In addition to this, you will gain more respect from peers and coworkers, because you will show your passion, dedication, and ambition to learn more and to be better. Even though this is not an easy program to finish, the benefits are numerous and you will start noticing them even while you are still in the process of getting your degree.
2. A lot of options
When you finish this program, you will have a lot of new options, and you can also easily transition from the traditional clinical roles to something in management. Note that you can choose to stay in a clinical role, or you can transfer to a more business-oriented position. You can choose to take an administrative role, and you can work in training new recruits, establish rules for the current staff, and you can also be in charge of the organization of your workspace.
If you are interested in opening many new career doors for yourself, being a mentor, and being in charge, then this might be the best option for you. Know that with the MSN/MBA Dual Degree, you will be able to get a position as high as a Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). According to GCU, you will be trained to perform industry-specific research, and you will learn how to improve healthcare for diverse populations.
In addition to this, you will also be able to become an executive manager and get a new role, including a nursing manager, director, or supervisor. If you are interested in administration, you could also work as a clinical administrator. These are just some of the roles in which you can get a better job with this program, and you can easily climb up the ladder.
3. Better salary
Now let’s talk about something that everyone is interested in – a better salary. We want to upgrade ourselves, learn new things, increase our skills, and at the end of the day, we want to be rewarded for the time and the effort we put into that.
One of the biggest benefits that you are going to get with this program is the possibility to advance in your career and get paid for it. Recent researches showed that the average salaries of nurses vary between 60 thousand and 80 thousand dollars annually, and when you finish the program, you can easily get a promotion and your annual salary will start at at least 90 thousand dollars.
Know that in the best-paid positions, including CNO you can make up to 300 thousand dollars, and even more, but that all depends on your location and the clinic you work at.
4. Wider circle
When you enroll in this program, you will get a wider circle of people, make new connections, and meet amazing professionals in this field.
By doing this, you will open new possibilities for yourself, and if needed, you can transfer or start working in a hospital of your choosing. You can find a mentor that will help you advance in this field, or help you learn things from a different perspective.
The healthcare industry is always changing and evolving, and the more people you know, the better your chances will be to provide quality care and to get a better job in different places.
5. Improved patient care
The last thing we are going to talk about is definitely not the least. When we enroll in a program that has anything to do with patient care, we know that that is our number one goal. Nurses are people who tend to care for patients, and they want to help them recover as fast as possible.
You will be able to change things not just from the front lines, but you will also be able to make the changes from an administrative point of view. With this program, you will learn how to improve your knowledge and patient care views, and you will be also able to implement them in the right way. It is said that with nursing leadership, patient satisfaction is increased, and in addition to this, medical errors can be decreased.
These are some of the main advantages that you will get with an MSN/MBA Dual Degree, and you will be able to get much more. Investing in your career, skills, and knowledge is never a wrong move, and if you are interested in opening your doors not only to primary patient care but also to administrative positions, business and management, you should enroll in this program. Choose the University wisely, and know that nowadays, there are a lot of colleges and universities that will help you get the training and knowledge with ease.