The Beauty of the National Parks in Vietnam

Vietnam is one of the most beautiful countries in the world, and the climate there makes for some special vegetation you’ve never seen anywhere else in the world. There are currently 33 national parks in this amazing place, and each of them tells a special story. Millions of people from all over the world visit these places each year, knowing they will make some special memories, and see things that are not available anywhere else.
When we think about vegetation, we usually ask ourselves why would we want to travel thousands of miles to see something. What is so special about these parks, and why should we spend our time and money to see them? Well, in this article, we are going to give you more information about the beauty of these places, and why you should definitely go and visit one of the National Parks in Vietnam if you ever have the chance.
The value of these places
The first thing we are going to talk about is the value that these places bring and how they affect different aspects of our lives, as well as the economic situation in the country.
There are many benefits that come with these locations, starting from the natural values. We already know how many places have been turned into a concrete jungle and how many trees have been cut down just so we can make things we think we need. We, as humans, have made a lot of negative impacts on nature, and when we can go and see untouched vegetation, that brings us closer to realizing how important it is to preserve nature. These parks allow not only special vegetation to thrive, and ultimately survive, but it also provides homes for many different insects and animals.
The biggest beauty of these places is that they help preserve thousands, even millions of threatened species, and they allow us, to be able to witness first-hand things that are not available anywhere else.
Note that these places allow the country to grow financially, and when tourists come to visit them they put money into the economy. Even if there is no fee to visit the parks, tourists still need to invest in accommodation, food, drinks, and everything else. This helps the country to provide better living conditions and to invest in the preservation of these places.
Know that there is an additional value to Vietnam’s national parks, and they are living proof of history and culture. Here, you can learn so much about the country, you can find out the stories about everything that has happened hundreds, even thousands of years ago, and you can find out more about civilizations and things that existed far before our time.
Ultimately, they help out with our wellbeing and health, they have a positive effect on global warming, and on the country’s climate. There are so many benefits that come from these places, and one thing is for sure, they need to be preserved, not just because of us, but because of future generations as well.
Best places to visit
As we mentioned before, there are more than 30 parks in this country, and chances are, you cannot see all of them while you are visiting Vietnam. Because of this, you need to make a plan and decide if you want to visit a few of them, or just one.
On websites like https://exploreonevietnam.com/national-parks-in-vietnam/, you can see more about the beauty of the national parks in Vietnam, and why each of them is worth visiting.
Note that based on your location, you may be able to see more than a few, or you may need to travel, to see the one that you like the most.
Some of the most popular parks include the Nam Cat Tien park, and it is located in the three provinces of Dong Nai, Lam Dong, and Binh Phuoc. This place is a favorite amongst tourists because it offers you more than sightseeing, and here you can enjoy some adventures as well.
Ba Be is another park that you just have to visit, and it offers the most beautiful sights you can ever imagine, along with untouched nature. Here, you can visit the lake and take a swim in it, or you can just explore the lakes.
Vu Quang is probably the one park that is the most difficult to get to, and that makes it even more special. Here, you can see things that are not available anywhere else in the world, and you can see animals that don’t exist anywhere but here. Note that for this place, you may need a guide, because it is remote, and it is really big.
Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng is a place that you should visit if you want to see why this park is on the UNESCO list. The reason why many people choose to see it is not only what you can see on the ground, but also the huge mazes that are located under the park. It is probably the most stunning place in the whole world, and if you can see it, you will make memories that will stay with you forever.
The last place we are going to talk about is called the Cuc Phuong national park. It is perfect for those who love to hike, and you can make a full trip out of this experience. There is a village in the mountains where you can spend the night, or even several nights so that you have enough time to explore as much of the area you can.
In these areas, you can see vegetation like nothing else in the world, you can see thousands of different types of birds, countless numbers of mammals, and more than 200 different types of reptiles. No matter if you want to enjoy the beautiful nature, or if you want to learn more about the wildlife, you should definitely check out any of these beautiful areas. Make sure you hire a guide before you go anywhere, because these places are really large, and you can easily lose your way if you don’t know what you are exploring.