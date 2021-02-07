5 Best Natural Supplements to Boost Your Brain and Memory

As is the case with sportspersons who take supplements to improve their performance, some people are using some ingredients that can help them with boosting their memory. For those who don’t know, these natural ingredients are called “brain boosters”. Naturally, no pill and supplement in the world can make you a genius. However, they can help by improving the performance for some time. At the same time, we can see that, as we age, problems with our memory became more common.
Thankfully, some natural ingredients can help us in this regard. There’s even an expression that explains this process. It’s called fortifying your memory. As we can see, this is not only the question about students who take some supplements to increase their abilities to study but at the same time, this is the question of the overall brain health.
In case you would like to learn more about the concept of natural supplements, be sure to inform yourself a little better. Now, we would like to talk about a couple of these supplements that can provide you with the best results when it comes to enhancing your brain and memory.
1. Resveratrol
The first natural ingredient that can play a pivotal role in the protection of brain cells we would like to talk about is resveratrol. It can be found in fruits, mainly in red and purple ones. Without a doubt, we are talking about blueberries, strawberries, grapes, and raspberries. Also, it can be found in some other things, like chocolate, red wine, and peanuts. How consuming this one help you, you ask?
Well, according to a lot of different research done with resveratrol, we can see that its main benefit is the protection against hippocampus’ deterioration. For those who are not aware of what this is, it needs to be said that we are talking about a part of the brain associated with memory, which surely helps people who are battling against these problems while they get older.
2. Fish Oils
Now, we would like to talk about fish oils. It needs to be said that fish oil supplements are a great source of EPA and DHA, which are the two most important types of omega-3 ones. Among all other benefits they can provide their consumers with, we can say that brain health is one of the most significant ones. DHA has a crucial role in improving the structure of the brain.
To be more precise, we can see that DHA accounts for 90% of the omega-3s and 25% of the total amount of fat that can be found in the brain cells. When it comes to EPA, it’s known for its anti-inflammatory effects that have the task of protecting the cells from aging and any other damage inflicted to them. Plus, EPA can provide its users with an improved mood.
3. Caffeine
The next natural supplement we would like to talk about is probably the best-known one of all of them. Sure, we are talking about caffeine, which can be found in dark chocolate, tea, and of course, coffee. Of course, there’s a way for you to consume caffeine as a pill. However, it needs to be said that there’s no real need for that since you can have it by consuming some of these products we’ve named here.
Surely, you’ve heard about the fact that caffeine injects its consumers with new energy and prevents them from feeling tired. Not only that, it provides some benefits to the central nervous system and the overall brain health. Thankfully, we can see there are a plethora of different studies that can confirm that caffeine can provide these benefits. However, taking too much of it can cause some problems. Therefore, you should limit yourself to 400mg per day.
4. Ginkgo Biloba
After caffeine, we can see that Ginkgo Biloba is the best one of all these supplements. For those who are not aware, it needs to be said that this is a tree used in traditional medicine in Japan, China, and the rest of the Asian continent. Due to its popularity, you can find Ginkgo Biloba supplements in pretty much every drug store in your area, or you can look for them at some online stores. One of the main benefits it can provide its users with is the enhance of overall brain health.
Not only that many traditional medicines say that Ginkgo Biloba can have a positive effect on the blood flow to the brain, which immediately means that it can improve memory and focus. However, it needs to be said that the results of various studies were pretty mixed. Some of them point out that ginkgo is a highly effective supplement, while other ones have a different opinion about it. Nevertheless, we can see that a plethora of people have experienced it, and there’s a lot of examples where you can see how effective it is.
5. Acetyl-L-Carnitine
Last but not least, we would like to talk about a supplement called Acetyl-L-Carnitine. We are talking about a compound produced by our bodies. It has a pretty important role in improving your metabolism. At the same time, we can see that consuming it as a supplement, can provide many benefits, mainly in terms of boosting memory and preventing the loss caused by getting older.
Even though it sounds pretty strange that we can consume something our bodies produce, it needs to be said that it’s pretty easy to find Acetyl-L-Carnitine. In a couple of studies done by credible laboratories, we can see that animals used in them have experienced some serious benefits after being injected with this compound. Not only that, but there are studies where volunteers have also experienced some of these.
The Bottom Line
Memory decline among older people is a pretty sad sight, and people immediately want to prevent it from happening in their case. Therefore, they are trying their best to avoid it. Therefore, we’ve provided you, our readers, with a couple of the most effective natural supplements you need to take a look at. We are sure that they will help you.