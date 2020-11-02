4 New Digital Currencies That Will Explode in 2021

The cryptocurrency world is expanding by the day. Many people that were skeptical about the use of these coins and type of payment realized that there are a lot of benefits from them, and now they are becoming a part of most people’s lives. It is said that in the next decade, this type of funds will replace a large part of the currencies we are used to and that most counties will turn only to digital money. The reason for this is because the payment method is far safer, you can choose between dozens of them that rise in value monthly, and the mining process is not as challenging and hard as many believed it is. In 2020 the number of digital currencies rose to more than 2000, and some are better known than others.
There are new crypto coins appearing almost every day, and in the last few years at least 500 new has appeared on the market. We’ve all heard about Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, but even though these are some of the biggest ones, they are definitely not the only coins that interest people around the world. If you are interested in digital currencies, and if you want to start saving, selling, or using them, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we are going to mention some of the new coins that are expected to explode in 2021 and we will give you some of the predictions regarding them.
1. TRON
This currency first appeared on the market less than 3 years ago, and at the start, it was part of the ETH family and network. Later on, it became a separate platform and the market cap of it is almost 2 billion dollars. The current price of one coin is about 0.03 dollars and experts suggest that next year the value of it will greatly increase. The value of it is expected to rise up to 0.4 dollars, and it is said that if you are looking for something to invest in, this is it.
The only thing that you should pay attention to is the market and the latest news. In the past few years, the price of TRX has drastically changed, both for the better and the worse, so before choosing this currency as the one you invest in, make sure you read the latest trends, predictions, and news.
2. Cardano
ADA was founded back in 2015, and even though it is not as famous as BTC or LTE, it is definitely one of the strongest players in the game. The reason why experts suggest there will be a huge difference in value is because they are introducing the Ouroboros blockchain. The way this process works is that one blockchain will follow transactions, while the other will be responsible for the smart contacts.
By separating the two, it is said that the whole process will become faster, easier, and additionally safer for users. This platform is already using time slots, as well as other neat features that have been known to users because of the more popular platforms. Today’s market value of the currency is about 0.15 dollars, and the overall market cap is more than 4 billion dollars. You should invest in it now, while the price is pretty affordable, and get a lot of profits next year when it is expected to explode.
3. Ripple
If you know anything about crypto coins, then you’ve probably heard about XRP. This is a coin that had more than 30 thousand percent growth back in 2017, and it is expected that next year the value will also drastically increase.
Even though the price of it is not expected to reach the famous BTC, it is said that we should expect a large change in value. Before choosing the digital currency to invest in, you should always check the latest reviews and news about it. According to bitcompare.net, you should also compare the current value of the coins, and see if one of them is a better investment than the others. XRP is expected to get to at least 3 dollars per coin by the beginning of next year, but some of the predictions suggest that this value will not last long and that by 2022 the value will decrease.
4. Libra
The last currency we are going to talk about is something that is brand new, and that has not been introduced to the market yet. It is made by Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and the idea for this coin, as well as the initial creating process, started in 2018.
Now, it has amazing marketing, and the statistics have shown that when a new coin has a great advertisement, users are more likely to invest in it, and with that, raise the value of it. The current market cap of the coin is still pretty low, no more than 7 thousand dollars, and the value of the crypto itself is about 0.01 dollars. If we consider that the whole process is still in Beta testing and that not every trader has an opportunity to invest in it, it is expected that next year the value of it will be extremely high. When it first appeared, the value rose to 0.3 dollars, and then it dropped to 0.007 dollars, but it is said that these things are expected with new coins that are still in the production process.
If you are interested in investing in the famous Facebook digital currency, then the time to do it is now, before everyone starts trading with it, so you can make great profits during the following years.
Other coins that you should watch out for include the Chinese Digital Currency, LEND, and XTZ. Experts suggest that the famous BTC, LTE, and ETH will also drastically increase in value, so if you want to play it safe, and if you want to go with something that has been proven to have high profits, then you may want to stick with the favorites. However, if you are interested in making large profits in trading, without putting in a huge initial investment, then you should check some of the new digital currencies, follow their value, compare them, and find the right one for you.