NIKE Men’s Air Max Invigor Print Running Shoes – 2021 Review

Nike Air Max Invigor Running Shoes are made to experience extra comfort to move you always forward. This latest edition by the Nike is the first lifestyle Air shoe which is completely inspired by the Air Max 93 and Air Max 180.
Men’s Air Max Invigor Print Nike Running Shoes
Te NIKE Air Max Invigor Print Men’s Shoe steps out with a super light and breathable feel and a sublimated graphic print on the sides that pays tribute to the sneaker legend’s game-chancing design lines.
This shoe is constructed with neoprene bootie for your pleasant and also provides a smooth ride. Some users also have experienced it like a second skin due to its sleekness. For these are available narrow, medium and wide whilst for women, narrow, medium, wide and extra wide.
Its cool and fashion-forward upper is crafted with soft, flexible Air Max technology woven fabric, which is breathable and durable, giving you breezy and sock-like fitting. Furthermore, its Flywire lacing system secures your foot from slipping within, giving you a perfect fit while running.
To further enhance the cushioning, small airbags named “pods” are installed in the midsole to provide cushioning and shock absorption upon impact with the ground.
NIKE Men’s Air Max Invigor is lightweight, bouncy, and responsive to boost your running performance and good looking enough to yield more and more compliments from others.
They are available in an extensive variety of color combinations and designs along with US standard sizes to blend in with your outfit on any occasion.
The big surprise is that many runners have verified the claims through race performances. Four percent may not sound like much, but if you’re trying to crack the 3:00:00 barrier, 4% is the difference between your marathon pace and your half marathon pace. Imagine running a half marathon PR and then being able to immediately run the same distance at the same pace.
That kind of improvement requires months or years of high-mileage weeks and strenuous workouts—or one reasonable payment to any shoe store you can find that’s able to keep the Vaporfly 4% in the stock. That’s why we suggest you try NIKE Men’s Air Max Invigor for the best sprint and speed.
Features
|Product dimensions
|12 x 5 x 8 inches
|Shipping weight
|1.87 pounds
|Item model number
|749688
|Quality
|Imported
|Sole material
|Rubber
|Design
|Breathable
|Lightweight
|Cushioned insole
|Brand
|Nike
|Outsole
|Waffle-pattern with rubber pods