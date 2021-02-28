Nike Men’s Air Max Torch 4 Running Shoes – 2021 Review

Featuring a lightweight construction, impressive durability, and seamless comfort through and through, the Nike Men’s Air Max Torch 4 might just be the perfect running buddy. So if you’re still on the fence about whether or not you need to grab yourself a pair of the Torch 4’s, my complete review should tell you why you should let go of the hesitation.
Men’s air max Torch 4 Nike running shoes
Heat up your Running with Nike Men’s Air Max Torch 4 Running Shoes, which are crafted from breathable mesh material with synthetic overlays used in the upper to ensure support and the cool breezy environment from within, keeping your foot healthy, dry and sweat-free.
Its comfort is guaranteed with Phylon throughout the forefeet, TPU overlays at the midfoot. Molded EVA sock liners and visible Air-Sole heel unit, giving your foot “walking on a cloud” like experience. Moreover, padded collar and tongue are included for added cushioning.
the Nike Air Max Torch 4 appears at first to be a bit bulky, mainly due to its thick upper mesh and outsole design. It is lightweight and stylish, with an attractive price tag of only $85. In the Air Max line, this is quite a low price and “value” was the word that came to mind immediately. It is in the same category as the Nike Air Max Motion 2.
A carbon fiber outsole will make it incredibly durable no matter how often you are using them. The toe of the Nike Men’s Air Max Torch 4 is outfitted with a phylon forefront, with a low top design, proficient in adding mobility. Reviews for this shoe have customers promising to never wear anything else, has put thousands of miles on them already.
Nike Men’s Air Max Torch 4 shoes are classed more as a fitness shoe than a regular running shoe, which does mean that you could wear these when weight lifting, or committing too many other physical activities outside of running.
A leather shoe which is optimized for airflow courtesy of perforations that cascade across the shoe itself. Within the shoe itself you’ll find Air-Sole unit cushions which only adds the comfort and support by proxy.
This is clearly the most stylish looking running shoe in our list here. Air Max Torch 4 is available in multiple different colors depending on what your preferences are. Another lace-up shoe, one that utilizes a tri-star outsole and dynamic flywire which only heightens your experiences when out and about in the shoes yourself. The gum rubber sole adds for a shock-absorbent fit too.
The fact that this shoe has various different uses that aren’t limited at running is just a testament to how unique this shoe is in general. The ergonomic design of this shoe is a big highlight of this one, and there’s plenty of additional features in this one to warrant your purchase. The locked-in feel for this shoe does a great job in adding to your runs oddly enough, be sure to check them out for yourself.
Features
|Product dimensions
|13.5 x 9.2 x 4.6 inches
|Shipping weight
|2.15 pounds
|Sole material
|Rubber
|Design
|Low to
|Visibility for low light
|Reflective elements
|Padded tongue
|Lace-up front
|Lightweight