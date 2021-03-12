NIKE Men’s Court Lite Tennis Shoes – 2021 Buying Guide

If you are an entry level who is just starting or goes a couple of times on the tennis court, then you definitely need the NIKE Men’s Court Lite Tennis Shoe. It is extremely lightweight pair with extra cushioning that will keep your feet comfortable.
Nike Men’s Court Lite Tennis Shoes
While it is a beginner level shoe, it is solid as a rock and is perfect for recreational playing, thanks to Nike Men’s Line Tennis Shoes comfortable and supportive feel. It offers you great value for the money paid and is designed for out of the box comfort.
Its soft upper material and phylon midsole helps to increase its durability and offers you a more secure feel when playing. Whereas the outsole can be used on nearly any court surface and it provides added durability.
The upper is made out of synthetic leather and mesh which makes it supportive, lightweight and breathable keeping your feet cool and dry. Its midsole has the full-length phylon which offers extra comfort on the underfoot while the outsole features GDR rubber for maximum traction when playing on a hard surface.
For the more casual and infrequent tennis player, the Nike Court Lite Tennis Shoes are a great on-court solution to shotty stability and general tennis. With a thick mesh tongue and a reinforced toe box, these shoes will be durable in all of the right areas, allowing you to use these tennis shoes for each on-court appearance.
A predominantly leather bootie construction adds to the durability and provides a level of stability not often seen in Nike Court Lite Tennis Shoes. Since these shoes are so low to the ground, you will be able to move quite quickly on the court. With non-marking soles and a herringbone tread pattern, you will be able to do that with ease.
Rubber soles are implemented into Nike Court Lite Tennis Shoes for a reason. Rubber is known to be one of the most shock-absorbent soles known. Nike in-particular utilizes foam in the soles of most of their shoes for a reason.
Foam is yet another responsive material that is perfect for running shoes. Remember, with every step you take while running, your full body weight is pressed down onto your shoes which can cause wear and tear over time if you are a frequent runner.
Features
|Product dimensions
|5 x 5 x 0.7 inch
|Shipping weight
|12 ounces
|Item model number
|845021
|Material
|Textile and Synthetic
|Sole material
|Rubber
|Durable traction
|GDR Outsole
|Phylon midsole material provides
|Lightweight cushioning
|Quality
|Imported