Nike Women’s Air Zoom Pegasus 33 – 2021 Buying Guide

Designed for speed, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Womens Running Shoes feature flywire cables on the breathable mesh upper to provide locked-in support during your daily runs. A full-length Zoom Air unit delivers a smooth ride, while the Premium Cushlon ST foam provides responsive cushioning.
Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Women’s Nike
The heel collar is designed to taper away to deliver maximum comfort to keep you moving at a rapid pace. With a high abrasion rubber outsole for increased durability, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 33 Womens Running Shoes are built to last.
Perfect for the woman with high arches, the Nike Pegasus 33 gives good arch support in an overall comfortable shoe. If you have require specialized support in the form of prescription orthotics, the inner sole can be removed to accommodate them.
The toe box allows enough wiggle room so that your toes can properly splay when engaging in high impact activity. Air Zoom Pegasus 33 of this Nike shoe is good for overpronators as well as for those who need special support due to high arches.
The full-length Zoom Air unit allows for a smooth, responsive ride, with a beveled heel that makes for optimized touchdown and transition from each step you set down. The collar of this one has been engineered to make for less pressure around your ankle, which is perfect for an easy run across various terrain.
The Nike Women’s Air Zoom Pegasus 33 might be the best men’s Nike running shoes for training like its race day. At 8.2 ounces in a men’s size 9, the Elite 9 is light enough for tempo runs and interval workouts, while the forefoot Air and Cushlon sole provide enough cushion for longer efforts. Runners are especially enthusiastic about the no-slip fit of the Flymesh upper with Flywire filaments for extra snugness.
Features
|Product dimensions
|12 x 5 x 9 inches
|Shipping weight
|2 pounds
|Item model number
|831356
|Quality
|Imported
|Sole material
|Rubber
|Cushion midsole
|Plush cushioned ride
|Lightweight mesh upper
|Breathable support
|Dynamic flywire cables
|For foot support