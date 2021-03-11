NIKE Women’s Flex Supreme TR 5 Cross-Training Shoe – 2021 Review

This is a feminine and functional shoe that makes your training sessions comfortable. Nike Women’s Flex Supreme TR5 shoe combines best Nike technologies. The mesh upper features synthetic material that makes it durable. Besides, there is a midfoot strap that improves lockdown support.
The collar is padded and the tongue is thin. As for the insole, it is cushioned. Therefore, it contributes to the overall comfort. A Flywire technology gives support where it is needed.
Flex Supreme TR 5 Cross training Women’s Nike Shoes
A Phylon midsole is soft, it gives perfect cushioning and support. Also, a Phylite carrier ensures stable yet flexible platform. In fact, the shoe lives up to the name Flex Supreme. As for the outsole, it is grippy and features hexagonal flex grooves that promote natural motion.
Women’s Flex Supreme TR 5 Cross-Training Shoe also has a dual-layer foam mid-sole and out-sole to create what users describe as cozy and durable cushioning. The cushioning provides not only comfort, but also support for diverse activities, including Zumba, walking, yoga, weights, squats, biking, and Pilates.
The attractive and stylish NIKE Women’s Flex Supreme TR 5 Cross Trainers Shoes are feather-light, yet supportive and in our opinion the best Nike cross-training shoes. They feel like you are barely wearing shoes at all.
It’s breathable style give this Nike an airy feel. This is likely due to its mesh fabric. While there is plenty of cushions, the shoe doesn’t feel bulky in the least.
In spite of its lightweight, NIKE Women’s Flex Supreme TR 5 Cross Trainers sturdy shoe. The fit is firm but offers a roomy toe box, wider than the others we tried out. This is an advantage for those with wider than normal feet.
How to Clean Nike Running Shoes?
Most Nike shoes are made from the simplest of fabrics, which means that they can be washed extensively using a washing machine. This will depend on how dirty they happen to be of course, as if they have but a few dirt patches, you might be able to buffer them out using a wet cloth. Keep in mind that the color of your shoe will dictate how washable your shoes are.
Putting white shoes in with red washing will cause them to go pink if you aren’t careful, it means you have to be very careful about the color of your Nike shoes, in the same way, that a white shirt might go pink from the same method. Common sense should be your guide here, but if you’re still in doubt, read the tag on the shoes, it will tell you if you can or can’t wash them in a certain way
Features
|Product dimensions
|12 x 0.7 x 10 inches
|Item model number
|852467
|Quality
|Imported
|Shaft measurement
|2.5″ from arch
|Hexagonal pattern
|360 movement
|Comfortable
|Sole material
|Rubber