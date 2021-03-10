Nike Women’s Free Rn Flyknit Running Shoe – 2021 Review

The Nike Women’s Free RN Flyknit Running Shoes are part of a barefoot-inspired footwear line. This is popular with those who prefer to hit the open road under their own power.
Women’s Free RN Flyknit Nike Running Shoes
Nike released the Flyknit shoe line around 2012 when the world’s top athletes were vying for gold medals during the London Olympics. When runners started clamoring for a shoe that provided the fit of a sock, Nike responded with the Flyknit Women’s Shoes.
In developing the Women’s Free RN Flyknit Running Shoes, Nike combined two of its innovations, which are its Free technology and Flyknit material. The company created the Free line after researching the biomechanics of moving feet. It took the company’s Free team eight years to create the first shoe in this line.
The company developed the Flyknit line in about four years. To develop the shoe model, the company hired engineers, designers and programmers as it needed to make a material that was flexible, durable and supportive.
Nike formed the shoe’s midsole to expand in several directions. The company was able to do this because of a new tri-star pattern. This feature added an entirely new dimension of flexibility to the shoes to let your feet move more energetically with every stride.
The Flyknit Women’s shoes run true to size, and they are best for runners who have a neutral foot strike. The heel section of the shoe features a non-stretching design that keeps your foot in place.
Women who rely on Nike for their walking shoes will love the brand’s new lightweight Flyknit model. Its fusible yarn construction creates zones of structure and support without adding weight to your walk. The durable-yet-springy Nike React cushioning propels the foot back up after impact for an energetic walking stride. The shoe’s traction pattern uses different imprint shapes and sizes for a better grip on all surfaces, and the Flyknit upper is designed to fit like a glove.
It’s light for a foam shoe, and the sole is cushiony without being too soft, so you’ll feel protected but still springy while on the run. Nike’s goal with this sneaker was to reduce injuries significantly, which it did: Runners reported 52-percent fewer cases of common aches and pains like shin splints wearing this pair compared with Nike’s previous problem-reducing sneaker in a study of 226 runners.
Trying to move fast over rough terrain in a pair of lightweight low-top shoes may seem like asking for an injury, but today’s trail-running shoes do offer a stable ride that is resistant to ankle rolls. It starts with a solid platform, which is wide and rigid enough to sustain hard impacts on uneven ground. The chassis, which is the perimeter of the base of the shoe, is beefed up with trail runners to create that solid base.
Features
|Product dimensions
|5 x 5 x 0.7 inches
|Shipping weight
|12 ounces
|Item model number
|Free Rn Flyknit 2017
|Made in
|USA
|Sole material
|Rubber
|Zoom Air cushioning
|Quick Lace system
|Flyknit uppers