Nike Women’s Juvenate Sneaker – 2021 Buying Guide & Review

The Women’s NIKE Juvenate Sneaker has a fully collapsible upper which makes it easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. A super soft midsole provides all-day cushioning, and its no tongue, sock-like construction means seamless comfort.
Juvenate Women’s Running Nike shoes
The Nike Juvenate has a fully collapsible upper with no tongue and a sock-like construction, which means seamless comfort and easy transportation.
In developing the Women’s Juvenate Sneaker, Nike combined two of its innovations. The company created the Free line after researching the biomechanics of moving feet. It took the company’s Free team eight years to create the first shoe in this line.
Nike formed the shoe’s midsole to expand in several directions. The company was able to do this because of a new tri-star pattern. This feature added an entirely new dimension of flexibility to the shoes to let your feet move more energetically with every stride.
The FlyMesh construction on the upper feels better than its predecessor and coupled with the flywire lacing system, the Nike Women’s Juvenate Sneaker feels durable and snug. The full-length Zoom Air unit is leagues above the previous Nike Juvenate model.
An immovable stitched tongue reduces rubbing against your ankles. Sizes run true and people with wider feet will love the roomy toebox although people with narrow feet might find it a bit of a loose fit. Nothing that a pair of thick socks can’t fix.
Stretching any sneaker is not difficult. You could take them to a professional but that is an expensive option. One of the easiest and one that usually works with sports sneakers or any shoes is the freezing method. Take a freezer back and fill it about halfway with water. Make sure you remove all the air from the bag and that it is sealed properly.
In addition, some shoes include a shank, which is a semi-rigid piece of plastic or nylon that’s been slid in-between the midsole and outsole for added stiffness. Finally, Nike create what amounts to a partial plastic exoskeleton around the heel cup for added structure and rollover protection.
Features
|Material
|Textile
|Sole material
|Synthetic rubber
|Item model number
|724979
|Quality
|Imported
|Sole material
|Synthetic rubber
|Fully Collapsible
|Lace-up closure
|Branding to heel