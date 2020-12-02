Are Online Dating Apps Making Marriages Stronger?

While many people would assume that using dating apps can only represent a problem for a relationship, there are many benefits in terms of greater chances to find the right partner. However, being active on dating apps when you are in a relationship can indeed be a problem, even if you are still using them only for fun and without any intentions to meet someone else. On the other side, the main advantage of these platforms is that meeting someone new is much easier than with any traditional method.
Moreover, online services where you can meet new people are advancing over years with technological improvements like smartphones, faster and more reliable internet, and more. Also, the developers are implementing modern solutions that could connect people in a much better way by using their interests to connect them with people who are more like them. Online platforms and apps like Tinder, Bestbrides, Ok Cupid, and others are providing users with the ability to use filters or add some important features about themselves that might attract a potential partner.
Furthermore, various studies confirm how dating apps can have a positive effect on marriages by providing people with better chances to meet the partner for life. On the other hand, you have to know that many people would choose to use these apps only to have fun and one-night-stands. However, if you are interested in using dating apps to find the love of your life, chances are still very high. We are going to analyze more about this topic in the following article.
Dating Sites Are Simple and Convenient
As we already said, the main advantage of using dating apps is that you can simply install them on your smartphone or visit a website platform, where you can create your account, upload pictures, write an introduction, and start swiping. Most people who never used dating apps would assume how people active there are only interested in one-night-stands. However, according to some statistics, more people are interested in something more serious.
Therefore, meeting someone who might share your opinions and intentions can be much easier over online platforms. Also, people tend to be less honest when they meet someone in public for the first time. In that matter, there is a great chance to create a deeper connection over chat before you meet that person in public. Also, you can conclude whether the other side is also interested in something more serious or not.
Help of Algorithms
Since developers are constantly improving the efficiency of dating apps by implementing various algorithms that can connect people more reliably, the chances to find the right match are highly improved. The software can show you potential matches by using your previous connections and interests. Also, there is a bigger probability that you will appear in someone’s results if you added some features similar to the other side.
For example, you can add that you are interested in activities like hiking, watching particular movies, reading books, and the algorithm will show you people who added the same. Moreover, these programs can also use your behaviors for results. For instance, if most of your likes are related to the similar appearance of people, like if you prefer brunettes, more people with black hair will appear in results.
Dating Apps Motivate Intentional Dating
Even though there is a common belief that people are using these online platforms for occasional hookups, all of the features that you can use go in favor of those who are more interested in something more serious. You will have a chance to meet many people. In that matter, you should get ready for the fact that some of them might only be interested in simple hookups. However, you can avoid losing time with someone who is not interested in anything serious by simply explaining your intentions over messages.
On the other hand, you have to know that the algorithms will follow your activities. Therefore, if you are playing around by chatting with too many people instead of being more selective, the software might introduce you to people who are chatting with many people as well. You should try to be more honest and to find out more about someone before you meet that person.
Improved Chances to Find Someone More Compatible
It is not a rare case that people are not happy with their relationships or marriages only because they got attached to someone just because both of them were available at the moment. However, the chances that you will have a successful marriage are much higher if you focus on meeting someone with similar views rather than being with the first person you meet. The benefit of dating apps is that you can add filters and choose between many people before starting anything with any of them. It is easier to express yourself over messages, and avoid being disappointed in case your potential partner is not as suitable as you thought.
Conclusion
Like with many other aspects of our lives, modern technology is affecting our social and love lives as well. Moreover, working from home is getting more popular in recent years, which leads to the fact that people are becoming less social. Besides that, dating apps became especially popular during 2020, when many people were affected by lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic, and this method was the only way to meet a potential partner. Also, many people struggle with lower confidence, and asking someone for a date in public is a big problem for them, which leads to the fact that only dating sites can help them to find a suitable partner.
With all of those features and benefits, dating apps are indeed a great method to find the right partner much easier than with any traditional way. Furthermore, that leads to the conclusion that these services have a positive effect on marriages because chances for divorce are much lower when you meet someone with similar interests and intentions.