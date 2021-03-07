Online Slots for USA Players

Nowadays, there are hundreds of real money online slots available for players worldwide. A quick search online will soon bring up plenty to choose from, but when it comes to USA players, what options are accessible to them?
With many players staying away from casinos in America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we at OUSC have put together a list of online slot websites for US players. Even though they may not be visiting casinos as much as before, we’ve made sure they can still experience the thrill of them.
Online Slots Websites for US Players
Check out these online casinos where you can find the best slots games to play for real money from the comfort of your home.
Las Atlantis Casino – 280% Slots Bonus
Launched in 2020, Las Atlantis Casino is an online casino that accepts players from the United States and offers a 280% slots bonus up to $14,000. This offer is available to new players, spread across five deposits. The minimum deposit to claim the prize varies depending on the payment method: Neosurf $10, Bitcoin $20, gift cards $25, and credit cards $30.
With around 132 real money online slots to play on Las Atlantis – that offer 95% return to players (RTP) – there is something for everyone. Bubble Bubble, Cash Bandits, and Ceasar’s Empire are a few games available. Other real money options feature table, poker, specialty, and live dealer games. Las Atlantis delivers quick payouts with zero fees and accepts crypto and credit cards for deposits and withdrawals.
El Royale Casino – 250% Slots Bonus
El Royale Casino is another US-friendly online site and launched in 2020. It offers a 250% slots bonus up to $12,500 and has 196 slots available to play. Some of these include Incan Goddess, Santastic, and Shopping Spree II. It has an RTP rating on its games of 94.97%. Before parting with any money, players can test out El Royale Casino by playing in the demo mode. By using the practice mode, players can get a feel for the game before playing for real money.
It accepts crypto, gift cards, and credit cards for deposits with minimums between $10 and $35 and maximums between $250 and $2,500. For withdrawals, it has quick and reliable payment methods via bank transfers, credit cards, and crypto and doesn’t charge any extra fees during the payout process.
Super Slots Casino – 300% Welcome Bonus
Online since 2020, Super Slots Casino accepts players from the US. With a wide selection of casino games and two live dealer casinos, there are over 250 real money online casino games for players to enjoy. For new guests, Super Slots Casino offers a welcome bonus of 300% up to $6,000, spread across players’ three first payments, with a minimum deposit of $20.
Some of the real money slots available include the exclusive Forest Fortunes or tried and tested classics such as Fruit Bat Crazy, Rook’s Revenge, and Spinfinity Man. Popular deposit methods are bank checks, credit cards, and money orders. Super Slots Casino also accepts six cryptocurrency deposits: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and Stellar.
High Paying Slot Games
Now that you’ve got an idea of some of the online casinos that accept US players, you may be wondering which slot games are the best to play. Read on to find out.
Bubble Bubble 2
Bubble Bubble 2 is a RealTime Gaming slot that is the sequel to RTG’s Bubble Bubble. Found on El Royale Casino, it offers a minimum bet of $0.50 and a maximum $125. Bubble Bubble 2 is a fun spooky video slot game that features a creepy forest, creepy crawlies like bats, rats, voodoo dolls, and much more.
Familiar to the game are the two witches, Winni and Wanda, and wild ghosts and wands. High-paying symbols include the bat and the black cat. Standard and mid-level characters are the candelabra, the cauldron, the “drink me” potion, the skull, the spellbook, and the voodoo dolls.
Bubble Bubble 2 is a fun game to play that has impressive graphics and animations. With tons of unique features, players won’t know what will arrive next, whether it’s wild options or free spins and big wins. The RTP for Bubble Bubble 2 is 96%.
Cash Bandits 2
Cash Bandits 2 is another RealTime Gaming video slot, which follows the original Cash Bandits game. As with the first Cash Bandits, players try to break the vault to score free spins and big wins. With five reels available, players will find fun icons, including an angry cop and a scared customer. A minimum bet with Cash Bandits 2 is $0.01, and a maximum bet is $25. With a cops and robbers theme and free spins, what’s not to love about this real money slots game?
High-paying symbols include the cop, the female customer, and the bank. Mid-level characters are the safe key and police badge. The wild symbol is the Cash Bandits 2 logo, and the scatter symbol is the robber.
If you enjoy the original Cash Bandits slots game, you’ll appreciate this one too. With two progressive jackpots and massive payouts, there are several ways players can win. The RTP for Cash Bandits 2 is 95.30%.
Quest to the West
Created by BetSoft Gaming, Quest to the West is another video slot game with an East Asian theme. The game takes players on an adventure as they follow the Monkey King. This real money online slot delivers quality features as players encounter free respins, wilds, and instant wins along the way. Start playing with a minimum bet as low as $0.04 and a maximum bet of $80 per spin.
The game’s high-paying symbols are the prince, warrior, and pigman. A level below that is the gold dragon, the white horse, and the lotus flower. Common signs are A, J, K, Q, and 10. The wild symbol is the monkey king.
If you’re searching for a unique slots game, look no further than Quest to the West. New players can also enjoy a welcome bonus of 100% worth up to $3,000. The RTP for Quest to the West is 97.53%.
Final Thoughts
Now that we’ve given you a few choices to pick from, you’re ready to start playing for real money. Whether it’s traditional slots you prefer or something a bit more flashy, you’ll find there is something for everyone. Head on over to any of the sites listed, deposit through one of the trusted payment methods, and start playing.
