Tips for Optimizing Cross Browser Testing for IE, Chrome, and Firefox

Cross-browser tests used to be extremely simple in the early days of web development. There used to be just a handful of restricted browsers, each with its own set of versions in use, and, most crucially, there weren’t as many varied mobile screen sizes to contend with. But, as time has passed, there are now a plethora of devices to test, as well as a plethora of browsers to choose from that are utilized by a large number of internet users and thousands of distinct sizes to perform your test on. Furthermore, since most devices use different technologies, cross-browser testing across all platforms is difficult. To execute cross-browser testing, you will have not only adequate preparation but also a dependable and beneficial technique.
What is the significance of cross-browser testing?
CSS and HTML are online standards that are intended to function across all browsers. These languages are basic markup rules that direct a browser on how to respond to a set of guidelines. Even while the current browser versions are becoming more similar in how they display code, there are still numerous ways for incompatible HTML and CSS standards and frameworks to degrade your user experience. Older web browsers are especially prone to differences in how code is interpreted. New improvements in the code are constantly being released, notably with CSS3 and HTML5, but not all browser manufacturers have taken the choice to implement the current web standards or have had the chance to do so. This implies that an amazing new effect you generated in Chrome may look somewhat differently on Firefox, Safari, or Internet Explorer or may not appear at all. Although IE has been deprecated in lieu of Edge (which has its own set of faults), this does not imply that all users have abandoned it. In fact, if you are using an older computer, there’s a good chance they won’t see all of your beautiful new designs, or they’ll render in an unattractive, or worse, useless, manner. It’s never a smart idea to point the finger at the end-user. You’re the one who makes the product, and there’s a danger that your customers won’t be able to utilize the most up-to-date version, no matter how fantastic it is.
We use cross-browser testing like https://www.lambdatest.com/ to:
- To determine bad functioning
- To recognize the effects of an incompatible browser or browser version on usability.
- To provide a pleasant user experience, transform the way the website or application renders the page.
- Cross-browser testing has two goals: one, to see whether the look of a web page differs from one browser to the next, and two, to ensure that the app under test works as anticipated across all browsers.
It’s worth mentioning that certain programs are built exclusively for one browser or the other. Many of Google’s apps, for example, are built to work best on Chrome since it is their technology. Internet Explorer, Edge, and Microsoft may have similar choices. Regardless, cross-browser testing is necessary to guarantee that your application is usable – if not optimized – across a variety of browsers.
Tips for Optimizing Cross Browser Testing
Today, we will go over some of the tips to optimize cross-browser testing so as to make the process smoother and more efficient.
1. Selecting elements:
There are a variety of frontend frameworks to select from, including Bootstrap, Angular, React, Foundation and Vue. Almost all of these frameworks offer cross-browser compatibility right out of the box, and developers often make use of these built-in capabilities. It’s not about the framework you choose. However, it’s about the components that you will employ in your applications. As a result, keep an eye out while selecting your components and ensure that they are suitable throughout the procedure. Foundation components, for example, may enable you to prototype or alter any piece of your application fast and efficiently. As a result, having appropriate components for cross-browser testing is always beneficial. Components are employed in almost all development projects, so try out a few and keep track of which ones are the most beneficial and dependable. You may utilize foundation components to add additional JavaScript components to your project.
2. Make Use Of Vendor Prefix
In their style sheets, most of the recent front-end frameworks already support global vendor prefixes. However, knowing the best ways for applying vendor prefixes is still a good idea. Many new CSS3 capabilities, for example, are exclusively available in Chrome and do not render in other browsers. Though this is not a major problem, it’s usually a good idea to double-check browser support so you may use vendor prefixes in your CSS without having to go back and do it afterward. The majority of the work will be done by utilizing vendor-specific prefixes with the classes, which may be done manually or through a tool that enables you to add the appropriate vendor prefixes for flex and other attributes in the CSS stylesheet.
3. Use the optimal Task Runners and JavaScript Library
Once it comes to task runners, there are a plethora of possibilities. However, you should pick the one that stands out from the crowd. It should automate your needs. It should also aid in improving the application’s overall efficiency by doing a compilation, minification, linting, and other actions that improve the code after it has been compiled. Furthermore, the task runner that you choose should also inform users when there is a problem with the style sheets, that aids in the reduction of cross-browser difficulties.
Because JavaScript is so important in web application/software development, it is critical to employ the correct JavaScript resources that meet your site’s needs while also supporting compatible browsers. When it comes to picking a JavaScript library, we feel you should go with a library that enables you to design reusable components for user interfaces. It should also help you in reducing the component count by decluttering code, allowing for rapid navigation inside the tree, and requiring just minimum style altering for each component.
4. Find The Browser-Operating System Configuration
After you have finished building your site, double-check the operating systems and specifically the browser you would be using to test it. There are several versions of every browser, and some browsers even update at least once a month. As a result, it’s critical to double-check the browsers, browser versions, and operating systems you wish to use to evaluate your site’s cross-browser compatibility. Although most firms prefer to test the most recent versions of browsers, if you are also concerned about consumers who may be using older versions of IE, you must evaluate all browsers. To monitor user data, you may utilize tools like Google Analytics or Splunk. Make a list of browsers and operating systems that users may use to visit your website once you’ve analyzed the data.
5. Switch To Automated-Testing
Manual testing is not the best option if you want to test a broad range of browsers, their versions, operating systems, and devices. Instead, you should switch to automated testing, which not only gives more thorough coverage but also has additional benefits. You may test your web app across a variety of browsers and operating systems using automated cross-browser testing. On the market, there are several automated cross-browser testing programs.
6. Virtual Environments And Emulators
Let’s imagine you need to support a few different browsers, as well as their updated versions too. You will run into a cross-platform issue at some time. On a Windows system, single versions of Internet Explorer, Chrome Firefox, and other browsers may run peacefully. However, only single editions are available, and if you want to do anything more than work on modest short-term projects, you’ll likely need more. If you’re using a Mac, you won’t be able to use Internet Explorer without a little more work. If you’re working on a long-term project, there’s a good probability that at least one of the browsers you use has been updated. You’ve almost certainly uncovered at least one issue that can only be reproduced on a certain platform.
If you have a good IT staff and some extra funds, you may be able to have a few Virtual Machines set up, each with its own version of Windows and set of browsers. This can be a time-consuming procedure, where you have to file tickets and then hope for a rapid answer. Most of the time, a healthy Mac with enough hard drive space and RAM, together with the free and legal VMs, would suffice. The re-configured VMs may be downloaded and installed on your own PC in a little over an hour. Emulators and virtual environments may help address the issue of “How am I going to obtain access to all of the browser and the system combinations?”
Be it Chrome, Internet Explorer, Firefox, or any other browser, you will need a solid cross-browser device testing approach if you want to create a website that works consistently across all browsers and assures happy users and commercial success. These six suggestions are an excellent place to begin. Cross-browser testing is essential, and it is something that no developer or tester can ignore. Although it may be a pain for the test team, browser compatibility is critical for the majority of the site’s visitors. Before undertaking cross-browser testing, it’s critical to think about best practices and resources. In this post, we discussed cross-browser testing best practices and resources that might make the process go more smoothly.