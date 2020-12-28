The Pros and Cons of Owning Backyard Ponds

Having a pond in your backyard can be exciting and challenging at the same time. Exciting because you will get to have various types of fish swimming around, something that can be worth your time on your off days. A pond will also bump up the value of your property to some extent. On the flip side, there is the constant maintenance you will have to see to for the pond to support any life.
We are going to look at the benefits and drawbacks of having a pond on your property.
The Pros
The following are some of the benefits of having a pond in your backyard.
Visual Appeal
Having a backdrop of water will transform the aesthetics of any property. It adds some interest in the landscaping, and when you include colorful plants and fishes, the appeal increases. Other ornamental things you can add include fountains made out of statues, colorful rock borders, and even underwater lighting. All these serve to make your home look better.
Provides a Home for Animals
Besides the fish you add into the water, ponds provide a home for countless small animals and insects. Frogs, salamanders, and lizards will always find their way to the nearest weather source, and the pond provides the perfect home for them as it does not have many predators. Simply put, a pond eventually creates an ecosystem where animals and plants interact to create a symbiotic balance.
Provides Water for Surrounding Plants
You will notice plants crowding around the pond after some time; this is because of the newfound source of water. Plants will gradually gravitate their roots towards the ponds to tap into the constant supply of water even during the dry season. This leads to an explosion of all types of plants around the pond, further adding to the beauty of the whole set-up.
Peace
The peace that comes from listening to the sounds of nature cannot be understated. Add a pond, and you will be listening to the sound of frogs and insects chirping with the occasional splashing of the water as the fish move about. This has been known to be therapeutic for some people, and it contributes significantly to peace of mind.
An Educational Opportunity
A pond is a perfect opportunity to teach your kids about nature and the environment. Children are curious beings, and when they have access to a pond, they are bound to discover many new things ahead of others. This educational opportunity will not only make them sharper later on in life, but they will grow up conscious of the world around them.
The Cons
The following are some of the drawbacks and challenges of having a backyard pond.
It’s Demanding
Maintaining a pond is not an uneasy job. You have to ensure the water is clean for the fish, and this will not only demand a good investment of your time, but you will have to pay out of pocket for it. You will need to invest in pond filter media, filtration systems, and regular checks by a professional. You have to be ready for all this before setting up that pond in your backyard.
Attracts Dangerous Animals
A pond is a perfect abode for most animals; readily available food and accommodation will bring all kinds of animals to your yard, including the dangerous ones like snakes and poisonous frogs. The situation becomes even riskier if you have children around. You will have to do constant checks once in a while to ensure that your pond is not playing host to dangerous animals that may harm you.
Mosquitoes
A stagnant pond of water is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes if you live in tropical areas. Most times, their population is controlled by the fish and frogs that eat feed on mosquito larvae, but if your pond lacks these animals, then you will be forced to contend with swarms of mosquitoes that may transmit malaria to anyone who is unfortunate enough to be exposed to them.
Smelly Water
Sometimes it’s hard to find time to tend to your pond; you may travel for a while, leaving it to the elements for months on end. A neglected pond is as bad as having a broken sewer line in your backyard. The smell is unbearably bad, and you may be forced to drain it all. These kinds of ponds are also breeding grounds for dangerous types of algae whose spores can lead to respiratory complications if inhaled.
Drowning
Most ponds are shallow and too small, the chances of someone falling in and drowning are not that high, but where children are involved, the risk is high. Most ponds do not have any barriers, and this makes it easy for a child to fall in and drown. There is also the risk of pets falling in, too, and in some cases, you would never find out in time until it’s too late.
Conclusion
There are countless arguments for and against having a pond out there. The choice of whether to have a pond in your backyard or not should be driven by your needs. Once that has been taken care of, then you can go about minimizing the risks. To make the most of your pond, get in touch with pond management experts like IMountainTree to get a better understanding of how ponds operate.