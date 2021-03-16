Looking after a baby can be a challenging job, especially when you have to be with them most of the time. In order to make this job easy for you, you can always use a pacifier to keep your baby busy with it. A pacifier mimics the work of a nipple and can be pleasing for your baby.
Pacifiers are not like milk bottles as they only mimic the appearance and feel of a nipple and keeps your baby busy with it. The use of pacifiers makes the baby happy and this, in turn, helps when you are going to breastfeed him. It will also keep you relaxed as you don’t have to be always with the baby.
Even though pacifiers are readily available in the market today, people are very skeptical about its use. Whether a pacifier is useful for the baby or not is still a matter of debate among many parents.
There have been many types of research and observations done on this very topic, and in general, it has been found that a better breastfeeding relationship develops between the mother and the baby if they use a pacifier. The babies on an average tend to be happier in comparison to those who don’t use a pacifier. Thus it never hurts to get one for your baby!
Since you are buying a product for your baby, you must do thorough research. Here we will be listing out the best pacifiers available in the market that you can get for your baby right away. We will be mentioning the minute details of each product with their pros and cons so that it becomes easy for you to make the right choice.
These are our recommendations as we have done a thorough study of each product and have come up with only the best for your baby! Some of these products might be a bit expensive, but they provide you with the utmost safety.
Without waiting any longer, let’s start discussing the products!
1. Brown’s HappyPaci 100% Silicone Pacifier
What could be a better material for your baby’s pacifier than one that makes use of silicone? This particular pacifier from Brown is the best way you can please your baby! The pacifier is designed in the shape of a bottle nipple, and your baby is going to love it.
The silicone used on the pacifier is hospital-grade safe and can be easily cleaned whenever you need to. You also get to have several color options with this pacifier. The only negative aspect would be its shape and simple design which might not be very attractive when you look at it for the first time.
Pros:
- Hospital Grade Silicon
- Easy to clean
Cons:
- Not a very attractive design
2. BIBS BPA-Free Natural Rubber Baby Pacifier
One of the most well-known companies that make pacifiers, BIBS, is based in Denmark. They are known for their superior quality and excellent designs. This pacifier by BIBS is made from 100% natural rubber; thus, it is perfect for your baby as no chemicals are used.
The pacifier also has an elegant look and mimics the job of a mother’s nipple very well. You don’t get to have different color options with this pacifier, which can be a downgrading point for some of the buyers.
Pros:
- Made from 100% natural rubber
- Soft and elegant design
Cons:
- No other color option available
3. Nanobébé Flexy Baby Pacifier for Breastfeeding a newborn baby
Here is a pacifier from Nanobébé that comes in not one but two different sizes so that you can choose the best one for your baby. You also get to have four different color options choosing the one which appeals to you the most.
The design of the pacifier is made keeping in mind the safety and pleasure of the baby. They also have ventilation holes on the baby so that the experience could be as soothing as possible. This is one of the best pacifiers you can get in the market today!
Pros:
- Ergonomic design
- Available in different sizes
Cons:
- Minimalistic design
4. Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Soother Pacifier
This pacifier from Tommee Tippee also comes in two different size options so you can choose the one which suits your baby. They are also made from super-soft silicone which is very comfortable for your baby and is very pleasing! These pacifiers have the most natural shape resembling a nipple.
The pacifier is also BPA free which is an excellent thing for your baby. The pacifier is also easy to clean. Since the product is made from silicone, you can clean it in boiling water as well. The only negative aspect is its simple design and no other color options.
Pros:
- Comes in different sizes
- Made from super-soft silicone
Cons:
- No color options
- Straightforward design
5. Philips Avent Soothie Pacifier
This is by far, one of the most widely used pacifiers among newborn babies. The Avent Soothie is so popular that it is distributed by hospitals in the US because of its safe and simple design. The pacifier is made from silicone which is hospital grade and is thus safe for your baby.
The pacifier has been recommended by several hospitals and health organizations and is thus one of the best options that you can go for. There is no negative aspect about this pacifier other than the fact that it has a simple design which is not an issue when it comes to the safety of your baby!
Pros:
- Recommended by Hospitals
- Hospital grade silicone used.
Cons:
- The simple and basic design
6. WubbaNub Infant Pacifier- Giraffe
If you want a pacifier that can work as a plush toy as well, then this is the one for you. The design of this pacifier has attracted many awards, and the quality is something that has been focused on as well. The pacifier has a unique giraffe design that your baby will love to play with!
The pacifier is BPA and PVC free and is thus very safe for your baby. The design is also durable, which does not allow any germ build-up that may harm your baby. The only negative aspect would be its price as it is expensive and cost much in comparison to other pacifiers on the list!
Pros:
- Attractive Design
- BPA and PVC free material
Cons:
- Expensive in comparison to others
7. Nookums Paci-Plushies Elephant Buddies – Pacifier Holder
Pacifiers are small products, and they tend to get lost now and then. With this pacifier, you get to have a holder that will keep it in place thus you don’t have to worry about the pacifier ever getting lost. This also has an elephant design to it which will be liked by your baby!
The plush toy that comes attached to the pacifier can be used by the baby to play with and improve their motor skills. The pacifier is also made from safe material that will keep your baby away from any kind of germs that may collect on it. It can also be used to soothe the gums of your baby. This particular pacifier is a bit expensive, just like the previous one.
If the price of the pacifier is not an issue for you, then you should surely go with this one!
Pros:
- Comes with a holder
- Has a plush toy
- Makes use of safe and soft material
Cons:
- A bit expensive
8. MAM Glow In the Dark Pacifiers
MAM is one of the leading companies in making the best pacifier for newborn babies. They make use of smart technologies and apply different innovations to their products that make them the best when it comes to design and safety. Their this pacifier glows in the dark, which is the most attractive feature of this product!
The baby may lose the pacifier in the dark, but you don’t have to worry about finding it as you can easily spot its glow. The pacifier is also made from safe silicone material which is BPA and PVS free thereby being 100% safe for your baby. There are also ventilation holes that will help your baby to breathe well.
The pacifier is a bit expensive but when you compare the features with the price, its worth a shot!
Pros:
- Glows in the dark
- Has ventilation holes
- Safe and simple design
Cons:
- A bit expensive
Conclusion
Buying any product for your baby can be a very challenging task, especially when you have to look out so much just for the safety of the product. You must invest your money into something safe even though it may be expensive as you are investing this money for your baby!
The list has been made in such a way that everyone gets to choose for themselves. We provided you with a detailed explanation about each product in this article, and we hope that you have made the right decision for yourself and your baby!