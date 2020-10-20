If you just bought a house that has a swimming pool or if you just installed one in the backyard, you might be looking for different ways to keep the surfaces and liquid clean. After all, you and your family members will be cooling down in it, which is why you must take proper care of it.
However, since you may have never had a pool before, you might be wondering – are there any maintenance tips that I need to learn and remember? To put it simply, there are a lot of tips that will ensure that it is completely sparkly and clear, and those tips are exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today. Let’s take a look at the list:
1. Check The Water Chemistry Regularly
One of the first things that you’ll want to do is to check the water chemistry level every week, this means that you’ll want to set a specific day on which you’ll check the PH levels in the water. The easiest way to do this? You can purchase a maintenance kit that will indicate what is going on with the liquid.
2. Always Maintain The Area Around It
If you choose to maintain the area around your pool, you’ll reduce the amount of debris you’ll need to pick later on. This means that you should frequently remove leaves, branches, stones, as well as mow your lawn regularly in order to keep them away from the water. Naturally, there will still be debris, but, you’ll lower the amount that you’ll need to scoop out.
3. The Filter Needs Cleansing As Well
The most common mistake new pool owners make is that they forget to maintain the filter properly and frequently. Of course, you won’t need to clean it often, but, it is still crucial for you to ensure that it is functioning well. Depending on the condition of the water, as well as the weather, you should opt for clearing it every three to six months.
Additionally, if the weather in your area tends to be rainy and stormy, you should definitely check the filter after these situations occur. Bad weather and extreme rainfall can lead to your filter getting dirty, which is why you should check it and see whether or not it need to be maintained.
4. Get A Cleaning System
We do live in an era of technological innovations, which is why you need to take advantage of new systems. For example, an in-floor cleaning system such as the one featured on compasspools.com.au can help you with various things including reducing chemical applications and keeping your water clear.
Besides providing the aforementioned benefits, it will also help you with saving a lot of time and money, especially since you won’t need to maintain it as frequently as you would. Hence, you should definitely do some digging on these new innovative gadgets and decide which one might be suitable for you.
5. The Liquid Levels Need to Be Monitored
Yet another important thing is monitoring the liquid levels. Why should you do this? Well, if the level gets too low, it could create some serious problems on the surfaces such as it cracking, peeling off, or breaking – which are things that can cost you a lot to repair and/or replace.
Additionally, if the level is too high, it could also create problems because it could, for example, cause the skimmer door to malfunction. Keep in mind, if you use it for a long time or if there was a heavy storm, the levels will change, hence, it is crucial for you to monitor it.
6. Get Use to Skimming And Scrubbing
No article on maintaining a pool would be complete without mentioning skimming and scrubbing it. In fact, these two things are the most common types of cleaning surfaces. Skimming will remove any leave or other debris that are on the surface and depending on the elements and how often you use it, you might need to do it daily.
On the other hand, you won’t need to scrub it every day, however, you should at least do it once in two weeks. When scrubbing, you must clean the sides by using a sturdy brush and ensure that there isn’t any algae growth – if there is, you should clean it right away in order to hinder it from building up.
7. Purchase Some Tennis Balls!
You might be asking yourself – “Why in the world do I need tennis balls for maintaining my pool?!”. Well, it is quite simple. You can utilize tennis balls for cleaning all the lotions, oils, and hair products from the water. All you’ll need to do is drop it into the water and allow it to stay for several hours. It will definitely absorb any oil, which in return will keep the liquid crystal clear.
8. Create a Schedule For Yourself
Since you now know what you need to do, as well as when you’ll need to do it, assure that you create a routine for yourself. By doing so, you’ll certainly be able to maintain your pool at all times, but more importantly, you’ll be able to guarantee that it is actually safe for swimming – which is crucial if you have children.
Bonus Tip – Hiring a Professional Can Help
If you don’t have time or if you are simply not sure about whether or not you are cleaning your pool properly, it may be wise to hire a professional. They will have skills, knowledge, and experience about all the tasks that need to be done, hence, ensure that you take advantage of such services.
Conclusion
So, there you have it – the tips mentioned above are some of the most important ones when it comes to maintaining your swimming pool. And, by choosing to follow some or all of them, you’ll be able to make the entire maintenance process easier, less expensive, and more importantly, less time-consuming for everyone involved.
Now that you know more about all the things you’ll have to do in order to keep your pool clear, you may not want to lose any more of your time. Instead, you should start with the first tip in this article – which is purchasing a water testing kit that will tell you whether or not it is safe to swim in your new pool.