6 Most Popular Headphones Among Streamers and Gamers

If you want to begin streaming on Twitch, or if you’re looking for an enhanced gaming experience, you’ll need to invest in quality headphones. All of your favorite gamers and streamers have them, so why shouldn’t you?
Of course, you have to look for a mix of quality, comfort, and cost-effectiveness. All of this makes finding the right headphones a bit difficult, so we’re going to give you a couple of ideas by researching what’s currently popular in the industry.
Therefore, you should keep on reading until you’ve found the perfect headphones for all of your gaming and streaming needs!
1. Logitech G433
These extremely lightweight headphones are a great option for streamers. It provides high-quality sound, a decent mic, and it’s priced quite reasonably. So, if you’re on a budget, but you need quality headphones to start off your streaming channel, Logitech’s G433 might be your best choice!
Overall, some users report issues with the ear cup material, but as it’s replaceable, there shouldn’t be too many problems. It does support virtual surround sound, but it performs much better in stereo mode.
When it comes to design, it’s simple, yet elegant, so it fits every gaming set-up out there. These headphones may be a bit outdated right now, but back in the day, they were the top choice of many streamers. They’re not the best on the market as of now, but their features are able to compete with the most premium headsets of 2020.
2. Hyperx Cloud Alpha
If you’re looking for a relatively cheap gaming headset, Hyperx Cloud Alpha can provide you with an amazing experience for only about $100. They’re wired, durable, and produce quality sound. The wire is removable, which is a giant plus and you can always buy a surround sound card separately if you need it.
It’s not all perfect, though. It has openings at the top of the ear cups, so the mic sometimes picks up in-game sounds. If you’re all about multiplayer games, this could sometimes interfere with team communication. It’s not going to happen all the time, but it could occur in certain moments, so keep that in mind before you purchase this headset.
Design-wise, it’s definitely a bit more modern-looking than its predecessors, but it’s still not too over the top. It comes in three different styles: red, blue, and black. So, there’s something to line up with your preferences out there.
3. Audio Technica ATH M50xBT
If you prefer wireless options, then this model might be the optimal choice. It’s one of Amazon’s bestsellers, and there’s a good reason behind that. Since we’re talking about wireless headphones, battery life is a top priority, and Audio Technica’s product does not disappoint. With its extremely durable battery, comfortable ear-cups, high-quality headband material, it definitely deserves its position on this list.
Still, some users report issues with overheating and unstable Bluetooth connectivity. For more details, visit https://vlogtribe.com/most-durable-headphones/.
When it comes to design, you’ll be able to choose from 4 different styles, including gunmetal, and purple-black.
4. Sennheiser Game One
If you frequently play games where you need to rely on audio a lot, Sennheiser’s Game One headphones can provide you with everything you’ve been looking for and more. You can choose between wireless or wired ones, and you’ll be able to customize your experience by using programmable control buttons. Overall, when it comes to gaming audio, it hardly gets better than Sennheiser’s Game One!
The biggest issue we’ve come to find with these is that they’re a bit on the heavier side. So, if you’re someone who plays for long durations of time, maybe you’ll benefit more if you choose a lighter option instead.
One of our favorite things about these headphones is their design! It’s simple, yet so effective and modern at the same time! They provide the “professional gamer look”, and you can get them in both white and black!
5. SteelSeries Arctis 3
SteelSeries’ Arctic 3 is a great option for everyone looking for a great sound, reasonable price, and sleek design. What’s probably the best about this headset is its microphone- it’s perfect for recording and streaming! Even if you’re recording in a noisy environment, your voice will end up sounding clear and powerful.
You’ll have a wired or a wireless option, but it’s important to note that the Bluetooth sound quality is considerably worse than that of the wired connection.
When it comes to the headphone design, there’s nothing extraordinary about this model. Still, the simplistic design makes it so it fits everyone’s preferences and styles.
6. Astro Gaming A50
Professional gamers all over the world rely on this headphone model for their gaming needs. They’re a bit on the pricier side, but they’re completely worth the price. Extremely lightweight, comfortable, and providing top-notch sound and recording quality, these headphones have it all! You’ll also gain access to their useful supporting software.
The only issue you might have when using these is that they’re only compatible with PC, Mac, and PS4, so if you’re using any other platform, look for alternatives.
Now, our favorite thing about these headphones certainly has to be the design! It’s the reason why these headphones are one of the most popular choices among streamers such as StuDyy and Censor. They’re incredibly modern- even futuristic in some aspects, and they also come in different colors such as green and blue.
The bottom line
Finding the right headphones for your gaming and streaming needs is not easy. Still, as long as you make sure to check the specs carefully, you won’t make the wrong choice.
Of course, depending on whether you’ll use your headphones for gaming or streaming, your choice will be different. If you play shooting or horror games, then focus on the audio quality, and if you’re planning to become a streamer, your main priority should be recording quality.
Whatever you do, make sure to read up on reviews and do your research before purchasing the headset. Focus on your needs and goals, and you’ll quickly find what you’ve been looking for!