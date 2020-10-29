9 Best Cheap Portable Washer And Dryer For Apartments

If you live in a small apartment or a dorm, you are probably tired of going to the laundromat every time you want to wash your clothes. Even if you could wash them at your place, you’d need to dry them off too. Unless you’re planning on spreading wet clothes all across your apartment, you’re in a bit of a pickle. A lack of space means there is no space for a washing machine, let alone a dryer as well. Well, what if we were to say to you that there is a way you can solve this problem? Would you be interested in the solution? We’re going to go out on a limb and guess you would.
Today, we’re going to present you with the solution to your problem – a portable washer and dryer. It might not be as efficient and large like their competition you’d find at the laundromat or your parent’s house, but they’re affordable, small and will get the job done. Without wasting any more of your time, let’s get started with our list.
1. Black & Decker Portable Laundry Washing Machine
The best thing about these portable washing machines is that they look like a high tech laundry basket. And if you’re tired of carrying your laundry basket or a large, black bag to Laundromat, this one will do the trick for you. This machine offers everything with a simple press of a button. It will wash your clothes, rinse them out, drain the water and dry your clothes all at the same time. on top of all of that, it’s very affordable at around $240.
2. Magic Chef Compact Portable Washer
This one is one of the most popular portable washers and dryers out there. It is a very reliable, long-lasting washer that will surprise you by how efficient, quiet and affordable it is. This machine will wash and dry your clothes in about 15 minutes or less. It’s really easy to set up – you don’t need a plumber to do it for you. Another great thing about this is, it’s just over $200 which makes this machine an absolute winner on all fronts.
3. Giantex Portable Compact Mini Twin Tub
If you’re looking for something small, cheap, effective and quiet – then this is just the thing for you. This mini machine is everything you need if you live in a small confined space and are not a fan of going out to do your laundry. It can easily handle a couple of days’ worth of clothes and it will wash and dry them in less than half an hour. With all of that said, we haven’t even mentioned the best thing about this miniature super-machine. It costs only $140. For a little over $100, this machine is guaranteed to make your life easier. However, it is a little bit on the louder side.
4. Costway Mini Semi-Automatic
This one is one of the smallest and most compact washers and dryers out there. At only around $100 this could be one of the best investments for your living arrangement. It can take up to 7lbs of clothes and it’s see-through so you can monitor the washing and drying process. If you’d like to know more about this one visit here and learn more about the arguably best portable washer and dryer out there.
5. Pyle Portable Washer & Spin Dryer
Another on our list of the more compact, compact washing machines is the Pyle Portable Washer & Spin Dryer. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in sound. So be aware of your neighbours if you like washing your clothes at night. On the other hand, it’s really inexpensive at $139 and it’s really portable. You can easily carry this thing with you on a camping trip. It will, however, wash enough of your clothes so you don’t have to get another appliance.
6. Kuppet Compact Mini Washer
Aside from the eye-catching colour, this machine brings a lot more to the table. It’s pretty compact, it can handle up to 10lbs of clothes which is great for a machine this size and it will wash your clothes in 15 minutes. It’s easy to set up, all the necessary parts come with the appliance and it pretty affordable at around $150. However, it does tend to struggle with large pieces of clothing so you might want to know that.
7. Costway Washing Machine
What’s great about this and most of these portable models is that you don’t have to wait the whole week to do your laundry. It doesn’t waste a lot of water or electricity, so you can easily just strip down, throw your clothes into a washer, take a 30-minute shower and your clothes will be clean and dry. This model specifically comes with a powerful 1300 rpm engine which will make sure you can use this washer for a long time. As far as drawbacks go, the spin could be better for such a powerful machine.
8. Portable Washer and Dryer Combo by Kuppet
Kuppet is one of the leading brands in the portable washing machine business and for a good reason. Another one of their great products is this washer and dryer what can wash up to 21lbs of clothes. It has a built-in drain pump that will drain the water from the machine both better and faster. It has a dual-tub function allowing you to wash and dry the clothes at the same time. it also comes with a powerful motor that will make sure this machine runs smoothly for a long time. it will wash and dry your clothes in under 20 minutes. However, it will set you back about over $200.
9. Yirego Drumi
For our final pick, we present you with something slightly different. Aside from washing and drying, another thing that previous models had in common was that they all needed electricity to run. Well, Drumi does not. You might wonder why you would want to pay $350 for a droid-looking machine that you have to pedal to work, well, it will wash your clothes in less than 10 minutes and it’ll give you a bit of a workout. And in the long run, you’ll probably save enough money on the electric bill to justify the purchase.
After all, is said and done, most of these will meet your needs and wash your clothes. It’s only up to you to decide which of these you’re satisfied the most with before you go out and buy one.