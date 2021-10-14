5 Most Powerful Assault Rifles in The Division 2 & How To Get Them

The Division 2 is getting more popular by the day, and there are more than 50 weapons that you can use in this game. If you are interested in exploring the play and everything it has to offer, then you are definitely in for an amazing ride, but if you are looking for something that will help you do the most damage, then you may have some hard time figuring out what’s the best. Here, we will help you make the right decision, and we will list some of the most powerful assault rifles in The Division 2. Keep on reading if you want to know why these units are so popular, and how to get them.
1. FAMAS 2010
This automated rifle is the one that is the favorite weapon of most of the players since it can do so much damage, and your opponent will never stand a chance as long as you have this weapon. Note that it is definitely not the perfect one when it comes to long-range combat, but if you are interested in the god-rolled type of game, then this is the one for you.
It is said to be an absolute powerhouse, but you do need to know how to use it to take the most advantage of it. It has about 40 percent rifle handling, and if you know how to use the headshot damage modes, that this weapon will turn into something way more powerful and accurate.
It is relatively easy to acquire and you can do it by farming or by creating blueprints. You can also use other means to get it, so you should not have too much trouble finding it and using it.
2. FAL-SA-58
This rifle was probably the one everyone overlooked, and when the game came out, players seemed to just ignore it and choose everything else over it. However, as people started exploring the play further, they realized that this is a hidden gem that can help them out a lot. It is a fully automated weapon and it is the one that provides a lot of accuracy and stability.
It is an extremely reliable unit, and it can be used both by new players and those who are far more advanced in The Division 2.
When it comes to how to acquire it, you should know that this is one of the many units that are pretty hard to get, but it is not impossible. There are several ways that you can find it, and the easiest one is to just purchase it.
3. Eagle Bearer
This is one of the most popular rifles in the game, and players love it because the more you use it, the better you are going to become. You may need a bit to get used to it, but know that with time, the rifle is going to get a better aim, and you wouldn’t want to change it for anything else.
It is better if you use it on long ranges, and it is way more accurate like that. Even though you can sometimes use it for mid-range combat as well, this is not recommended as it may not deliver.
As you can see on websites like lfcarry.com, one of the most unique things about it is that the accuracy will increase by more than 30 percent when you use it, and it gives you protection between 30 and 80 percent and delays the damage that you may receive until the buff is gone.
This is probably the most difficult weapon to get, and it has been called a myth between the players. The easiest way to get it is to just purchase it, but you may also follow tutorials made by more experienced gamers that will show you how to acquire it.
4. Tactical Mk16
There is not a player who hasn’t heard about this rifle, and there are so many reasons why it is so popular with both new and experienced gamers. This weapon is a classic, and you will not make a mistake if you choose it to be the only rifle you use in the game. It is elegant, easy to use, and it is sable and accurate.
You don’t have to waste too much time reloading it, and when you use it, it will feel like it’s a part of your character. You can choose if you want to get the basic model of the Tactical Mk16, or you can use something that is more high-end and modern. Once again, no matter which one you choose to go with, you will not make a wrong decision.
This fast, strong, and accurate weapon is relatively easy to get, and you can just pick it up if you kill a player that has it on him. You can also get the more advanced models of it by replaying the game and doing all the missions in it.
5. AK-M
The last unit we are going to talk about was formerly known as AK-47, and even though it is not the best model you can find in the game, it is still extremely popular amongst users.
The best thing about this rifle is that it’s going to do a lot of damage in just a few seconds, but you should not expect too much of it. It is not too accurate, so you may have some problems if you are trying to get a headshot, but it is still powerful enough to help you defeat your enemies, as long as you know what you are doing.
It may not be the best unit for new players, since it does not have enough stability, and you need to get used to it and find its best qualities. Note that users love it because it is accessible, and you won’t have to do too much to acquire it.
When it comes to where you can get it, even though there are different ways of finding it, the easiest one would be to use the vendors or the NPC drops. It may not be worth investing in, and you should not use your real money to purchase it, but if you find it, you should definitely play around with it.
These units will help you overpower your competitors, and they will aid in doing a lot of damage. You may need some time to get used to them, but once you master them, you will never go back to anything else.