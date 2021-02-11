Home
Prepac EBQ-6200-3K Queen Mates Platform Storage Bed – 2021 Review

February 11, 2021

Make your bed The most versatile piece in your bedroom with the Prepac EQB-6200-3K Queen Sonoma platform storage bed with 6 drawers. Store your linens, shoes and other bedroom items in six 18″ Deep drawers (three per side) and take the pressure off your dresser. 

Prepac Queen mates Platform Storage Bed

Prepac Queen mates Platform Storage Bed

This Sonoma bed will suit any room layout, and doesn’t need a box spring thanks to the slat support system that only requires your mattress. Maximize your bedroom storage, and minimize clutter at the same time. Constructed from carb-2 compliant, laminated composite woods.

Ships ready to assemble, includes an instruction booklet for easy assembly and has a 5-year manufacturer limited on parts. Manufactured in Canada and meets all North American safety standards.

Prepac EQB-6200-3K Queen Sonoma platform storage bed ready-to-assemble bed constructed with composite woods, Melamine laminate, solid wood slats, and metal supports; espresso finish. Metal slides with safety stops for smooth drawer opening and closing; profiled MDF top and molding.

Features

  • Product dimensions: 81.5 x 27 x 4 inches.
  • Product weight: 74 pounds.
  • Department: Home.
  • Manufacturer: Prepac.
  • Item model number: EBQ-6200.
  • Twin bookcase headboard.
  • 5 year warranty.
Pros
  • Finish in dfurable rich espresso laminate.
  • Metal slides with safety stops.
  • 6 large drawers.
  • Available in 5 colours.
Cons
  • Size may b an issue for some users.
  • Bit pricy as compare to others.
