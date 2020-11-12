5 Tips For Preparing Your Car For Internal Detailing

Car washing is something that every car owner faces through his driving experience. We all have to do it from time to time. Although self-service car washes are very popular nowadays – some things you still can’t do on your own as professionals can. That is why, over time, special places began to appear, offering you so-called detailing services. So what’s the difference? – you may ask. A lot of things are different when it comes to detailing. It is much more than a regular car wash. However, you must know what to expect when you are about to use such a service. Therefore, read our 5 tips on how to prepare your car for internal detailing.
Internal Detailing? What Is It About?
If you are a person of details – you can easily conclude what this is all about. Detailing is actually an expression that refers to the detailed cleaning and tidying up of your car. Something like the cosmetic salon for cars. This system of services first appeared during the ’90s in the US, from where its popularity spread further. Detailing your car actually involves a series of professional services, such as cleaning, washing, polishing, waxing – and even the possibility of restoring and recovering the interior of your car to its original condition. The fact that this industry in America turns over almost 10 billion dollars a year speaks a lot about the popularity of this type of service. But why is detailing so popular? We will try to answer that question.
What Distinguishes Detailing From Ordinary Car Wash?
As we have already mentioned – detailing is not just regular car washing. It differs in so many ways – especially in the techniques and means used for thorough cleaning of the car. These techniques are performed by professionals who are specially trained for this job. The work on your car involves several different actions. You’ll get a detailed inspection of your vehicle, preparation but also a conditional diagnosis – which means that the car owner is introduced with the condition of his vehicle, and all the activities that should be taken. After that, professionals can start with their work. First, the vehicle is prepared. That includes thorough washing and cleaning – as well as the correction and removal of small scratches or other minor damage. When it comes to internal detailing – it involves cleaning, vacuuming, deep washing of seats and floors, and removal of the stains. Also, this part of the job, in many cases, involves complete disinfection of the interior of your car.
Preparing Your Car For Internal Detailing
Before you take your car to internal detailing – there are certain things you need to do to get your car ready for this kind of treatment. Sure, this is a service for which you will set aside some money. However, it is very valuable – not only in terms of maintaining your car – but also for your health and the health of those who drive with you. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to a few things. Here are 5 tips on how to get your four-wheeler ready for internal detailing.
1. Choose Your Detailing Service Carefully
Although drivers are just like all other customers, who tend to always make the price the primary factor – when choosing a detailing service, it is somewhat different. The cheapest is not always the best. You probably know this yourself – but still, the importance of making this choice lies primarily in the reliability and experience of the detailing service you choose. You have to make sure you are dealing with professionals. According to likecardetailing, in the process of internal detailing, professionals work with special cleaning agents – that is, with certain chemicals that treat impurities. The reliability and experience of service technicians are extremely important here. Some of the chemicals can damage the surfaces in your car – so inexperienced use could ruin the look of the interior. Of course, there is also a significant process of rinsing and drying – so that some of the chemicals do not evaporate and thus endanger your health. Therefore, always opt for a well-known professional detailing service. Even if the service is a bit more expensive – you will know it is reliable.
2. Empty Your Car Completely
Before you take your car for internal detailing, be sure to empty everything from it. Take absolutely everything out of the trunk, to enable your car to be thoroughly cleaned in that part – because we use it very often. When it comes to the interior of the vehicle, empty all ashtrays, and pick up all possible junk. It often happens that empty water bottles or snack bags remain in the car. All this should be removed in advance – to allow the workers from the detailing service to work unhindered.
3. Wash Your Car From Basic Dirt From The Outside
Never bring a car that is muddy and dirty on the outside for the detailing procedure. This will prevent thorough cleaning of the car’s inside – as dirt is re-introduced. Make sure that your car is at least elementary cleaned on the outside to allow the professionals to work smoothly on the inside. Also, we mentioned that detailing can help you in removing minor imperfections or damage to the car’s paintwork. If you expect this service as well – your car must be clean and dry on the outside.
4. Air-Conditioning
Most drivers are quite careless when it comes to using air conditioning – which directly affects the fact that we need to clean our cars pretty often. Before driving the car to internal detailing, remember the following: When you finish driving, turn off the air conditioning, but leave the fans to blow at full speed. This will allow the air evaporator to dry and eliminate moisture in this area. That way, you will make the cleaning job easier – and there will be no unpleasant smells in your car. These unpleasant smells are created by moisture on the evaporator which affects the formation of bacteria and fungi – and these are the main causes of unpleasant odors in the cabin.
5. Electronic Window Lifters
When washing your car from the outside before taking it to internal detailing – make sure that the car is dry and that water droplets do not reach critical areas. One of the most critical zones is the one around the windows. This sometimes gives big headaches to car owners, especially those who have electronic window regulators. Moisture often reaches these controls, so the power lines corrode – which leads to their failure. Do not allow a single drop to reach this part, so dry your car well. In case a light rain starts – make sure you close the windows completely so that you do not have such problems.