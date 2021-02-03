Importance of Product Packaging in Marketing

One reason why companies are willing to spend handsomely on product packaging is marketing. Companies invest heavily in research that includes appropriate colour schemes, logos that reflect company ideologies, and reactions to new packaging styles. If you are overwhelmed or unsure of proper packaging for your merchandise, consider contacting an expert like Mitchel-Lincoln, who will be glad to assist.
Adapting packaging as a marketing tool has gained significance since it is one-way products gain popularity. Many people shun and dislike any form of direct marketing. However, when it is done subtly, the outcome is beneficial and rewarding.
Convey promotional messages about your product by tactfully printing on the packaging material using a language that will entice potential customers. Consequently, settle for a packaging material that is appealing and easy to print on it.
Competition among brands is very stiff, and thus, one way to get customers to notice your products is by proper display and appropriate packaging. Research has proven that quality, safety, affordability, convenience, and attractiveness are factors to consider in the packaging process.
Packaging wrappers and labels should convey messages of instruction about product usage, brand awareness, and product recognition. Your company should seize every opportunity and use packaging as a marketing tool to attract potential clientele.
Combining striking and unique graphic designs with your company logo that is professionally printed on the packaging material is an indirect yet effective way of marketing your products.
Packaging deliberations
Factors to consider in designing the packaging include,
- Environmental conservation
- Marketing tool
- Type of design
Developing product packaging is a separate entity that is inter-connected to the packaging of the product. The design development begins by factors such as, settling on a specific design, product shelf-life, legal reflections, logistics, end-use, environment management, and quality assurance.
Additionally, other factors to deliberate on include
- Target market
- Availability of raw material
- Price
Some designs demand rigorous regulatory requirements depending on the packaging type for a product. An example is in food packaging. A process of verification by toxicologists and food researchers is done to ascertain and ensure that the set protocols are strictly adhered to.
Additionally, packaging experts apply another verification process to ensure safety standards remain for the entire shelf-life of the product. Carry out validation during packaging, labeling, distribution, and sales to ensure standard uniformity in set regulations.
Opt to carry out package designing within the organization premises with independent packaging engineers, freelance contractors, hired consultants, external laboratory assistants, and contract packers or opt to outsource the entire process.
Seek the services of project management and planning personnel to handle more complex product packaging processes. Moreover, putting in place a dependable and resourceful quality control system and installing an authentication and validation unit to confirm quality is strictly observed.
Environmental deliberations
Awareness of environmental responsibility includes incorporating biodegradable material for use in packaging and adherence to recycling rules and regulations. Environmental accountability includes
- Assessment to examines material for use,
- Type of energy supply,
- Category of product,
- Logistics
- Packing procedure
- The technique of managing waste.
Environmental accountability includes taking care of the surrounding by engaging in eco-friendly processes that
- Keep waste to a minimum
- Ensure appropriate and minimal package use
- Observe strict adherence to energy saving methods
- Analyze type of packaging material that is eco-friendly and decomposable
- Guarantee waste disposal by eliminating harmful content with the potential of contaminating the environment.
- Ensure package reduction in the designing process
Product packaging strategies
Appropriate and well-developed packaging has the potential to:
- Reduce cost
- Increase profit
- Adhere to environmental policies and legislation
Consequently, packaging strategies have the potential to influence product awareness, brand recognition and also manage expectations. Accord product packaging the seriousness it deserves since it acts as a bridge between the organization and consumers.
How marketers can leverage packaging
From a marketing perspective, product packaging must include a product description and a summary of what the product stands for.
Marketers should take advantage of product packing to propagate brand consciousness that should be conspicuously visible on every product in the market. When customers associate a specific color, phrase, or logo with your company, it creates a lasting impression and recognition that builds trust.
Create a memorable unboxing experience that draws customer’s attention and convert them to become loyal followers.
Meet customer expectations through effective marketing and customer engagement. To achieve this, be honest and candid about product functionality. For instance, include a disclaimer on the packaging, stating that batteries are not inclusive or not all accessories are compatible with the purchased mobile phone.
Collective or co-branding is another effective packaging strategy incorporated by different organizations that benefit from shared collaborations. Networking among brands is imperative if they are to benefit from this venture.
Visual representation of a product should be highlighted and reflected on the packaging. For instance, an image depicting 100% organic use, printed on a cornflake package, is symbolic and indicates that the product has passed through authentication and approval.
Initially, the sole purpose of product packaging was protection while in transit. However, in recent years packaging has doubled up and evolved as an effective branding mechanism that ensures increased sales, production, and ultimately expansion.
Invest appropriately in product packaging for your brand, more so if you have previously viewed packaging as an afterthought. Countless businesses spend many resources on product creation, paying particular attention to every detail but completely ignore the packaging.
Every effort spent on perfecting product quality is pointless when packaging is carried out in a sloppy tactless manner. However, leading brands appreciate proper packaging techniques to keep products safe and as an indispensable part of the branding and publicizing strategy.
Your packaging is the mark you leave everywhere and can carry out advertising on your behalf but only if you give it the seriousness it deserves.
Wrap Up
In conclusion, make sure that your choice of packaging design and material is not an afterthought. But a well thought out plan that reflects your core values In addition to incorporating your sales and marketing strategies. Proper packaging guarantees safety of the product by using sturdy and reliable material.