5 Tips to Promote Your Website (And How to Execute Them)

Free ways to promote your website
To develop a small-scale business successfully, you need to create a website where the target audience can learn about the products offered. You will find out additional information about your customers by placing appropriate forms on the platform for the users to fill in.
High traffic for website is the first step towards increasing brand awareness. But how can one attract new clients to a recently created site? One should choose a suitable marketing campaign using five key methods of increasing brand awareness.
1. Organic Search Engine Optimization
Users visit a new website’s pages after it is displayed on the search page. For this, enter a certain phrase in the search bar. It is much easier to attract new users when you know the key queries. These can be the name of a brand or a product. It may also be the main attributes or characteristics of your products that the customer can use to distinguish you from the competitors.
Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), is the process of promoting a site on search engines like Bing, Google, etc. By using a bunch of tools, you can understand the keyword phrases that people clicked to get to your portal’s pages. This will help you to optimize the content on your site. With SEO you will not be able to attract all audience in the world, but if they’re coming to your site because search engines show people you’re a resource for Andriod when really you’re a farmer selling apples, that is not holy quality traffic. The truth is that you want to attract an audience who are truly interested in products or services that you provide.
Don’t use complex phrases – it should be simple queries that will be used by a potential audience. You need to put yourself in a user’s shoes and try to describe your business and your product in clear words. This strategy will help you to bring consistent and controversial traffic to your site with scalable, long-term results.
To optimize your website easily, you can:
- Fill the pages with interesting content. A detailed description of each product and its advantages will allow users and search robots to find the right item easily. Don’t forget to create an SEO heading for the website. This is one more way to make searching for the portal easier.
- Optimize the website’s visual content. Search robots index words, but you can use videos and images to improve the portal’s ranking in Google. This is especially important for resources that are optimized for being watched on devices with different resolutions. Don’t forget to leave a small description next to every image.
- Use customer reviews, informational articles, and other messages that will help to attract potential customers to the website’s pages.
Users who will be interested in information on your resource can quickly become regular customers.
2. Strong lead generation landing pages
To improve the interaction between the client and your website, you can use landing pages that the user will be redirected to. This will help you to find out how to boost your website for free. On the landing site, the client has an opportunity to fill in a short questionnaire, which allows you to create pages of the most interest for a particular user group. You can specify new functions of a product or offer to participate in a new promotion.
Don’t forget to use tags. These are small marks that are responsible for content watching and will inform about the pages watched by the client. By using tags on the pages containing the registration form, you can choose particular users for further mail outs. Tags help you to generate targeted emails – such as welcome notifications after registration or a selected advertising campaign.
3. Promote your website with digital advertising
Every page on the web contains digital advertising. It may include information about new trainings on the net or offer a particular product of interest to users. Banner ads are intended to increase web traffic for sites and redirect customers to the main site or the landing page.
In social networks, such advertising methods are widely used. There, users are divided into small groups and classified by gender, age, occupation, or education. This data makes it possible to offer certain products that are more likely to be of interest to a particular client.
4. Increase website traffic with email marketing
One of the most popular ways to increase traffic on website is by using mailouts. Email marketing is a powerful tool that makes it possible to inform customers and motivate them to perform desired actions.
The main ways to promote a company by using mail-outs are informational or promotional emails. The former ones contain important information about upcoming events – sales, promotions, and so on. Such messages may contain any of the prods:
- visit the website;
- purchase the products;
- install a new application;
- watch news on the portal pages and so on.
Advertising notifications specify certain promotions or events that will take place in the near future. Regardless of the way you choose to inform your audience, you can segment your audience in advance and send messages to a specific group of people who are interested in receiving them.
5. Use social media to engage your audience
You can publish a part of the content on your personal pages on social networks. This may include interesting articles, photos, or information about upcoming promotions. Such data will lead to increased brand awareness and will be the answer to the question: “How to drive traffic to your website?”
The main thing is to choose an appropriate channel for communication with the target audience. Here, it depends on your work direction. For entertainment or promoting products that are in demand among young people, you can use Instagram, but you should focus on more serious websites if you want to reach a professional audience. Regardless of where you choose to post, make sure that customers are redirected to the landing page. Now, you know how to drive people to websites.