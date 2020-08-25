4 Pros And Cons of Renewable Energy – 2020 Guide

There are some known renewable energy sources such as the wind, water, and the Sun, however, there are several others that you might not know about – biomass, ocean, and geothermal options, all of which can be used for generating electricity. But, what are the pros and cons of such systems?

If you are looking for an answer to this question, this article will be able to help you quite a lot. The text below is going to feature a list of all the pros and cons of renewable energy sources. However, before we take a look at that, let’s first learn what renewable energy actually is:

What is Renewable Energy?

The term ‘renewable energy’ represents a group of energy technologies – such as the sun, wind, water – that are obtained from natural sources that cannot run out or that can be replenished after a specific period. Most nations heavily rely on fossil fuels for generating electricity, however, they do so mostly because they make their economy stronger.

Fossil fuels are not only dangerous for our environment but, they cannot be replenished and they can easily run out. On the other hand, renewable options can be replenished, they are sustainable, and they are entirely Eco-friendly, which means that they are a better and safer option for generating electricity. The most popular options our there are:

1. Wind – where the motion of the wind is utilized for creating power,

2. Sun – where the heat from the sun is used for generating power, heat, or lighting,

3. Water – where the moving water leads to the production of energy,

4. Biomass – where organic matter is used for generating power, as well as fuel and chemicals,

5. Ocean – where the falling and rising tides generate energy,

6. Geothermal – where the underground heat is used for creating electricity.

Depending on the conditions, as well as the location, all of the aforementioned things could be used for creating electricity for our homes, building, and entire cities. Of course, there are various factors that will determine which one can actually be utilized.

The Pros That You Can Come Across

1. It Cannot Run Out

Since the technology behind the concept utilizes different aspects of the wind, sun, and water, it cannot run out. Unlike fossil fuels which will be increasingly difficult to obtain from our environment, renewable options are sustainable and they can be replenished after a period of time.

2. No Maintenance Needed

In most situations, such technologies do not require maintenance and even if they do, it will be less complex than with conventional sources that rely on flammable fuel. Why? Well, things such as solar panels or turbines have almost no moving parts, which means that it won’t need to be maintained frequently. Remember, where there is less maintenance, there is also less money spent.

3. It Saves Money

Utilizing such a system will allow you to save money in the long run. How? Well, when you are using such options for generating power, you won’t need to pay to refuel it, hence, you’ll be able to save even more money at the end of the month. You can learn more about the pros and cons of renewable energy sources here.

4. Eco-Friendly

There are almost no greenhouse gases that are generated from natural sources, nor are there any pollutants that can be harmful to our health and our environment. Hence, the carbon footprint is small, meaning that it positively impacts our nature. If you utilize them, you’ll be helping with lowering the overall pollution in our atmosphere.

The Cons That You Can Come Across

1. The Installation is Expensive

As we mentioned earlier in the article, you’ll be able to save a lot of money by installing such a system in your home. However, the installation price is quite expensive and you’ll probably have more upfront expenses. But, keep in mind that there are various tax credits and rebates that could help you lower the initial expenses.

2. They Are Not Always Available

Although you can find renewable resources all over the globe, there are some that are not available every day, during the entire year. Now you might be wondering – how? Well, think about it. It is not windy every day, the Sun does not shine in the evening, and there might be instances of droughts. Hence, you can say that they are somewhat unpredictable. This is one of the reasons why a professional installation company might be needed, especially since they will know whether or not you can actually install the system in a particular area.

3. More Storage Needed

Since they are not available 24/7/365, you’ll need more storage space. Although there are various storage options, they are often quite costly, especially if you are looking for something for large-scale industries. It is worth mentioning that the tech behind such systems is constantly improving, which means that the batteries and storage units are getting less expensive by the day.

4. It Might Not Be Accessible Everywhere

The entire world has various geographical features including different plants, climates, and so on. This means that some countries might not be able to access or implement renewable energy sources mostly because there are geographical limitations. For instance, if you have a large area near your home, you’ll be able to place a turbine or a solar power system, but, if you have a house in the middle of a crowded city, you won’t be able to install the systems. Hence, there are some limitations when it comes to geographical locations.

Conclusion

As you were able to read in the article above, there are various pros and cons of renewable energy sources. Although there are some drawbacks, there are still more benefits of utilizing our natural, renewable resources for generating electricity for our homes, cities, and building.

So, now that you know what advantages and disadvantages the entire system has, you might not want to lose any more time. Instead, you should think about whether or not you should install such a system in your home, especially since it can lower your monthly bills and make your home Eco-friendly.