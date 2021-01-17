How to Identify Good from Bad Quality Robot Vacuum Cleaners

Technology is pretty crazy nowadays as you can find some truly life-changing things out there in the tech shops. The usual everyday chores like cleaning, cooking, and generally taking care of the house and the family have become increasingly easier and more satisfying thanks to all the advancements in home appliances. The fan favorite however seems to be smart devices, and we must admit that it is fascinating how smart some of them are.
Since the smart has become the norm, customers are usually looking for it in everything, from fridges and speaker assistance to washing machines and lighting. We must not forget however those who have arguably started them all, the little robot vacuum cleaners. You probably know exactly what we mean. The little rolling saucer-shaped robots are so reminiscent of Star Wars droids, a trait that has a little bit to do with their popularity. But how good are they exactly, and can they do the job they are required to? Is it possible to distinguish a good one from the bad one?
To this and many more questions you can find the answer right here and now. The article wills serve as a guide on how best to identify a good quality robot vacuum cleaner from a bad one. It mostly has to do with knowing exactly what they should do and how, and what some of the extra possibilities include. In case you want to learn more about these vacuums and order a top-tier model, make sure to check out what veavon.com have to offer.
How do they work?
You already know that the vacuums in question work with the least amount of human touch necessary. All you have to do is turn it on and let it roam free, cleaning the dust and all the unnecessary particles from the floor. There are no cords to get in the way, they work on rechargeable batteries that last long enough for an average room to be cleaned multiple times over, and they have high-end tech inside like highly sensitive sensors and even cameras. These things allow they to dodge furniture and anything else that may become an obstacle.
What is more, they are small and short enough to get under the furniture, depending on the floor clearing in existence. Since they are smart, they learn the layouts of rooms after only a few sessions. Above-average types connect to home Wi-Fi networks allowing you to check their progress and statistics through amazing dedicated apps. There is also a possibility to make cleaning regimes and schedules, as well as to update their systems. If the target vacuum you want has all of this, best believe that you have selected a good quality brand and model.
Price
The price range is quite wide, as the basic models with very limited functions go for around $200, while the most advanced and highly-equipped have $2,000 price tags. Cheaper technology is always a sensitive topic, as most people rightfully believe it is of much poorer quality. That often is the case, so the price is a good judge of quality here, much better than with other tech items like smartphones or computers.
Do you need one?
This is the million-dollar question right here, do you actually have the need of such a device in your home? Well, let us go through some statistics and determine if you do and what for. The performance scores of robot vacuums vary greatly, which can sway away a lot of potential customers. If you plan to use it on hard floors, the average score they get is 86%. For carpet dirt, it is much less at only 40% but that should no surprise you since they have a harder time moving on carpets, especially thicker and fluffier ones.
Moving on, if you have pets and their hair is a nightmare to deal with, expect only slightly above 50% performance success from robot vacuums. Corners and edges are also a problem as rarely any home has round corners or edges anywhere. As the robots are exclusively round and not square, they will never get the buildup from hard-to-get surfaces, and they are usually the dirtiest places in the house. While a lot of variations does exist, often as wide as 30-90%, the vacuums generally do a satisfactory job and busy people benefit from them the most.
Crucial features
Last but not least, allow us to tell you exactly what you need to look for in order to get a good model instead of an average or a poor one. Those would basically be advanced features that separate high quality robot vacuums from all the others.
First off we have programmable times, basically scheduling systems for picking the hour, day, or even week and let the robot run freely. Virtual walls are another thing to consider, and a worth-while investment as it will prevent the robot to wander off into another room or fall down the stairs. If you have anywhere where you do not want it to go, use this smart accessory to block its pathway.
Automatic docking is another amazing feature that makes the robot go straight towards its charger when it needs some juice. This prevents them from turning off midway through the cleaning session. This, alongside with scheduling and other software-related features, are not available unless you have a robot vacuum app on your mobile or tablet.
If you enjoy peace and quiet, you will want your robotic friend to produce as little noise as possible, and the higher-end models do. High-pitch whistling is the worst so make sure not to get one like that. Perhaps even worse for some people could be mechanical grinding noises, so make sure to read some reviews and experiences form past buyers if you have your sights on a certain model.
Most of the models in all price ranges come alongside remote controls, but you will not really be needing one if you have an app. A much better thing to consider is a webcam inside of the vacuum, since they can double as security cameras to protect your home, or just monitor the kids or the pets.