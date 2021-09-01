Radiant Season 3 Release Date 2022

‘Radiant’ is the first french comic series to be published in Japan. It’s the combination of adventure and fantasy that has caught the attention of the viewers. Tony Valente, the mastermind behind the creation of this manfra has stated that the inspiration came from other anime like a Fairy tale, Naruto, and One piece.
A Peek Into The Storyline
The world of Pompo Hills is hit hard as monsters called Nemesis fall from the sky and they take over the throne. These creatures are filthy as they contaminate anything and everything with their touch. The people of Pompo Hills are at a great threat. The ones who have stronger immunity and survive their touch are bestowed with a curse. This curse also has a magical power to it, it turns the people into sorcerers. They gain a magic power ‘Fantasia’ which they can wield.
Seth is the lead character in Radiant, he survives the brutal attack by Nemesis. His goal is to wipe away the monsters and bring back peace. He also wants to eradicate the bitterness present between the sorcerers. The nemesis comes from outer space and Seth has to find their origin to destroy all the monsters. Seth and the other sorcerers set out on a journey to find the source at the same time they have to keep an eye out for the ‘Inquisition’. The ‘Inquisition’ is the rival group that dislikes and opposes the ways of the sorcerers.
Casting Choices We Can Expect
The series is a shonen manga that has been specifically designed for boys in high school. Seth is a character that a young teenage boy can idealize. The characters along with the storyline have been designed in a way that would attract the eyes of school going children.
Several characters have been seen in seasons 1 and 2. The protagonist of the series Seth is voiced by Yumiri Hanamori. He is a 15 year old boy who is a survivor of a Nemesis attack. The attack has given him two protruding horn-like features on his head. Melanie is voiced by Aoi Yuki. She is a girl with dual personalities and becomes Seth’s best friend.
Doc is a sorcerer and a researcher voiced by Shintarou Oohata. Alma, like Seth, survives a Nemesis attack as well and is a Nemesis hunter. She lost one of her arms in the attack and raised Seth. She teaches him the methods of a good sorcerer and trains him vigorously. She is quite warm and generous with people. Alma is a mother-like figure to Seth. Alma is voiced by Romi Park.
Mister Bobley is Melie’s good friend. He is a demon and has concealed his real avatar. He is voiced by Makoto Koichi. Other characters include Master Lord Majesty, Grimm, and Yaga.The series has many characters.
When Can We Expect The Release
Season 1 and season 2 aired from 2018 to 2020. Season 3 can be expected by 2022 as the production of the series has not yet started. The creators of the show have something new in store for the viewers.
Final Words
This anime which is characterized by many supernatural elements has been a hit so far. The creators of the show will be coming out with season 3, it might have a twist to it. The viewers will get to witness new characters which would change the storyline.