RV Interior & Exterior Cleaning Tips Every Camper Needs to Know

RV Camping is an adventurous activity. It offers wide-ranging benefits for your psychological and physical health. RV Camping allows you to have a breath of fresh air; it is good for your respiratory system. It also helps you destress and have a temporary hiatus away from the stressful routine urban lifestyle. Thus, it would not be a surprise to know that you have been camping out numerous times now.
When embarking on RV camping, your trailer will be your best friend. It will be your primary provider of comfort, convenience, and safety. As such, it is imperative to take care of your vehicle. One of the many ways of taking care of your recreational vehicle is maintaining its cleanliness, both on its interiors and exteriors.
Why maintain the cleanliness of my RV?
It is crucial to maintain your recreational vehicle’s cleanliness to avoid future damages to its interiors and exteriors. Furthermore, you can avoid getting sick while on your camping journey when your car is clean. To simply put it, your RV is your abode; thus, it is crucial to maintain its cleanliness at all times and at all costs.
How do I maintain the cleanliness of my Rv’s interiors and exteriors?
Cleaning your large vehicle might seem to be a daunting task, considering the size of your motorhome. Fret not! This article shall suggest easy tips and tricks in maintaining cleanliness in your trailer’s interiors and exteriors.
In cleaning your recreational vehicle, you might consider starting from the inside to the outside. Clean your interiors and exteriors from top to bottom. Numerous RV owners and seasoned campers have widely observed the top-bottom practice. Such practice helps you save time and energy when cleaning your RV.
Cleanliness also means being responsible for your wastes. As such, it is a must to bring trash bins. Also, make sure to empty your grey and black tanks on the designated dumping sites. It would also be prudent to invest in a portable waste tank. Rvcamping.com provides an extensive review for some of the best sewer totes in the market.
Interiors
Most of your time, you will be spending it in the interiors of your recreational vehicle. As such, it must always be well-maintained and clean.
In cleaning the ceilings, you might consider investing in a vacuum attachment. You may commence by vacuuming the dust from your vents and fans. Also, clean your screens and air conditioner filter using water. Vacuum or wipe other ceiling parts to ensure that no cobwebs and specks of dirt are in place. Cleaning your ceilings may entail checking on your lights and seek if some of them need replacement or repair.
Once done, you may proceed by cleaning the bedroom. You may begin by wiping the walls, doorway, the door, and cleaning the windows. Do not forget to vacuum your cabinets and mirror. You also have to check your beddings and mattress, whether or not they need to be changed. If you are travelling with a toddler, do not forget to clean his bed, too.
After cleaning your bedroom, you may proceed to the kitchen area. You have to take out your onboard appliances such as the microwave, refrigerator, and coffee maker; and examine what needs cleaning, repair, or replacement. Afterwards, you have to wipe the walls and vacuum the kitchen cabinets.
You also have to ensure that your stove and stovetop are both free from oily residue. Afterward, clean your utensils and the sink. Clean your kitchen countertops and dry them by wiping them using a piece of cloth.
Once done in the kitchen, continue cleaning in the bathroom. You may begin by cleaning your tanks using a hose. Afterward, clean your toilet and the toilet seat by using a disinfectant agent and brush it. Wash with water your toilet seat and wipe them. Wash your sink and shower with water and cleaning agents. Should you have a bathroom mirror and cabinets, do not forget to get them a good wipe.
After cleaning your comfort room, proceed with cleaning your living area. You may begin by cleaning the windows and wiping the walls and cabinets. You may use the vacuum to clean the sofa. Wipe your devices such as the television and the entertainment system.
Once done with the living area, clean your floors. It will help if you mop your floors and vacuum to get the specks of dust. If you have carpets, have them washed.
Exteriors
Your exteriors will be the first thing other campers will see. As such, it is prudent to ensure that they are clean, too.
In cleaning your exteriors, you may start with the roof. You can use a carwash brush and a hose to remove specks of dust, grime, and other objects on your roof. Once done, proceed with cleaning the walls.
In cleaning the walls, the mixture of water and wash and wax might suffice. However, when hard-to-remove stains are present, you might need a soft bristle brush and a black streak remover. Furthermore, you also have to clean the windows using water and a sponge.
Once the walls are clean, you have to ensure that the RV awnings are also free from dirt. In cleaning the awnings, lose the awning legs. When you remove the awning legs, the awnings lie flat against the side of your trailer. This flat position provides you with an area that you can clean. After removing the legs, use a sponge and an awning cleaner to remove stains.
After removing dirt from the awnings, you should inspect and clean your tires and rims, too. Doing this allows you to know which tires and rims need repair or replacement.
Conclusion
To think about it, cleaning your RV is not entirely a different experience from cleaning your house. Almost the same routine and steps in cleaning your house are followed when cleaning your recreational vehicle.
In cleaning your recreational vehicle’s interiors and exteriors, you must get the right tools and cleaners. You must not compromise to prevent damage to your car.
Having a clean and well-maintained recreational vehicle is not only for safety and comfort; it is also for having an environment free from threats of illnesses. Thus, the need to have a clean RV must be a priority for every trailer owner.