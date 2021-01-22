How to Save Videos on Twitter

The 21st century is characteristical thanks to the development of online technology. People use the Internet for different purposes. For example, some of them will use it to start a business. They can turn their idea into reality if they have access to a stable Wi-Fi connection and decent smart device. On the other hand, people will also decide to purchase a wide range of items online. Doing that with a couple of clicks is available to them as well. Finally, the most ambitious ones will use the Internet to expand their knowledge and skills. There are many educational materials online that can help them reach their goal.
Yet, we need to be honest and say that people mostly use the Internet for entertainment. However, the way how they make their free time more interesting is different. Some people will subscribe to streaming platforms to watch their favorite TV show. On the other hand, the music lovers will spend their time more on Spotify, YouTube, or Deezer. However, the most popular place online for most people is social media networks.
Facebook has been the only popular social media for a couple of years. Yet, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms appeared a few years later and gained massive popularity. In this article, we would like to talk more about Twitter.
Twitter has become a viral social media. That is the reason why many individuals and companies use it for business purposes.
Yet, it is not a secret that not everything around Twitter is perfect. One disadvantage is directly associated with videos. Many people do not know they can download the video and share it or send it to another person. However, the method is not always the same. It depends on which device you use. That is something we would like to analyze in this article. We will highlight the methods you can use for different devices and operating systems. Let’s get started.
1. Download Twitter Video on Android
Android users will have to download the third-party up known as Download Twitter Video. If many apps bother you, you can pay 99 cents to remove them and enjoy the app to the fullest. The main characteristic of that app is simplicity. You don’t have to be a genius to realize how to use it.
When you install the app, you should primarily set up the settings. For instance, you can set up to download the videos at the highest resolution. Despite that, you can also set up to start the downloading process immediately after you enter the link.
To make things clear, you will have to primarily click on the Share button. After that, copy the link and paste it into the text field. You will find it in the top part of the smartphone screen.
After the downloading process ends, you have three options. The first one is to share it directly to another app. Despite that, you can also save the video to your device or upload it to a cloud storage service.
2. Download Twitter Videos on Apple Device
The iPhone users claim apple devices are a lot better compared to Android ones. We do not want to say something like that is correct. However, we can’t neglect the popularity apple devices have in all parts of the world. If you want to download Twitter videos, you will have to download the Shortcuts app. The app itself is not only helpful for downloading Twitter videos. You can use it as a solution for different challenging processes. However, we will focus this time only on this one.
First of all, you will have to download the app from the App Store and install it on your device. Go to the Settings app on your tablet or phone and click on the Shortcuts. You will easily find it in the list of options. The next thing you should do is switch to Allow Untrusted Shortcuts. By doing that, you are allowing the app to install user-created Shortcuts. They are not listed in the Gallery section.
After that, open the link that appears after you complete the previous few steps. Tap on Get Shortcut, and you will see a couple of options that will tell you which services the app offers. Don’t spend time reading that. Just go to the bottom of the app and tap on Add Untrusted Shortcut.
We know the process may seem a bit complex. However, you have done everything to allow yourself to download a Twitter Video. Go to the Tweet you want to download and tap on the Share button. You will find Twitter Video Downloader V2.6 in the options list. You just need to click on it and wait for a few seconds. The app will allow you to choose between low, medium, and high-quality video. Logically, the highest one will require a bit more time, but you will get your video for 2 minutes top.
3. Downloading a Twitter Video on a Computer
Thanks to two different websites, you can download Twitter videos to your computer. These two websites are TwitterVideoDownloader and SaveTweetVid. The good news is that both websites are simple, and they work identically. You need to copy the link of the Tweet you want to download and paste it to the text field you can find on both websites.
Both websites will have the same requirements. The users will have to choose between three different levels of quality. After you choose the proper one, the only thing left is to click on the Download button. The process will automatically start after you do that.
However, there is one additional thing you can use. There is a small QR code that you can find at the bottom of the website. You can scan it with your tablet or computer and automatically get the Twitter video on those two devices. We are sure many users will be satisfied with that feature.