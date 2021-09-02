7 Tips on How To Set Up An Artisanal Candle Business – 2021 Guide

If you are the artistic type, and you want to have your very own business, you should set up an artisanal candle business. The best thing about this kind of business is that you could do it from home, and you have the freedom to make your own design. Here are some tips on how to set up an artisanal candle business.
1. Have A Business Plan
While this business venture might seem like a low risk, high reward situation, you should still make sure that you know what you are doing. Remember that you will be putting a lot of time and resources into this venture, so you should do your research and create a business plan before you start your business.
2. Have A Set Budget
Aside from knowing your target market, it is also important that you set a budget for yourself.
Remember that you will still need to buy materials and tools for this business, and you will need to use some of your savings in order to do that. However, this does not mean that you should use all your funds. By having a budget, you’ll be able to control your spending.
3. Choose Specific Designs For Your Candles
If you are going to start an artisanal candle business, it is very important that you choose specific designs for all your candles. They must be unique, well made and detailed. The designs could practically be anything you could think of. They could be sculptures of angels, fish, warriors, beautiful women, ect. The designs are practically limitless. What’s important is that they are tasteful, and could really get your target market’s attention.
4. Have Specialized Molds Made
Once you do have your designs ready, it is now time to have specialized molds made for them. These molds are usually made of either ceramic, metal, or plastic. If you want to have molds made, you could have it made via 3D printers, and then have molds made out of these prototypes out of plastic or metal.
Once you have the molds, it’s all a matter of patience and skill. All you need to do is pour melted candle wax into the molds, wait for a specific amount of time, and voila! You have a perfect copy of your original mold made out of wax. If you want to increase your production rate, it is a good idea to buy multiple molds so you won’t have to waste too much time waiting for just one candle.
5. Choose Your Candle Wick and Wax Carefully
Aside from your design, and molds it is also very important that you choose your candle wick and wax very carefully. When you choose your wax, it is important that it is not too easy to chip or melt. As an added feature, you could invest in scented candle wax, because it is much more pleasant to light a candle that smells nice. Scented candles could also be priced higher compared to normal candle wax. If you are going to buy candle wicks, try to get ones that are as waterproof as possible, and that they don’t burn out easily.
6. Branding Is Key
When it comes to products such as artisanal candles, branding is very important. Remember that artisanal candles are meant to be luxury items. Just to be safe, you should package and present them as such. Remember, the more expensive looking your packaging, the more you could sell it for.
There are many methods that you could use. One method is to place the artisanal wax candle on top of a beautiful and expensive looking jar. It will not only give the candle a stable base, it will also make it more aesthetically pleasing. If you are going to invest in a glass jar supplier, you should find one that knows how to make a hole in a glass bottle. This is because making a hole in a glass bottle is a specialized glass making method, and shows that you could ask them to make any design for you.
7. Create Platforms To Sell Your Products Through
If you want your products to sell well, it is very important that you have an effective and efficient platform to sell your products through. While you could set up a physical store for your business, it might cost you a lot to do so. Just to be safe,it is best that you set up an online store instead, and market your wares through social media.
The key advantage of selling through an online store is that you don’t need to mass produce your products in order to have inventory. Instead, all you need are your mold prototypes and your candle wax, and you could mass produce your artisanal candles when someone orders one through your website. You could just have the products delivered through mail. This is a very efficient method, because it cuts out the need for renting a physical store. This setup does not need a big storage area or a delivery system. It is a system that is optimal for selling your products, and getting them to your clients on time.
Conclusion
If you are going to run an artisanal candle business, you will need to have a set plan. Remember that you are going to invest money on the process, so you should know what you are doing. With these tips, you’ll be able to set up your artisanal candle business successfully.