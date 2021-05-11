Try Out Lesser Known Sex Poses during Sexual Intercourse

Humans, especially men, tend to think that they have tried and experienced everything once they do sex for some weeks. Even if you have done sex hundreds of times, it is possible that there are certain hidden corridors where you have never been. As far as sex is concerned, we would agree that oral sex is experienced by most people in almost equal proportion, but when it comes to intercourse, differences start becoming visible. We would simply ask you this question-“In how many poses you have done sex?” Your answer will be considered valid even if you include your experience with an Oklute escort. If your answer is some single-digit number below five, then trust me, buddy, you have a lot to learn!
The fundamentals of sex poses
Below is the list of basic sex poses which are considered fundamental but the actual case slightly differs. Let’s get to know these poses in detail.
Missionary: A highly anticipated position for both men and women. To perform sex in this pose, it is essential that the female partner lies on her back & their male partner is placed on top while legs are stretched straight. It facilitates vaginal or anal penetration & proved to be effective for conception. It is a classic pose whose mentions are found in Kamasutra, as well.
Cowgirl: It’s the female partner’s turn to take control. The male partner needs to lie on his back & let him be ridden. Of all the sex positions, this pose is considered to be one of the most sensual as the woman is in charge of the rhythm & depth. Male partner can caress female partner’s breasts while woman passionately rides the penis. Male partners can increase the thrust of the strokes by their hips.
Spoon: In this pose, both the partners should be lying sideways, and the male partner needs to be behind you and enter from that position. It’s one of the most comfortable poses that facilitate pregnancy. Make sure you like having sex in a spoon pose. Many individuals like the leg in the air, while others prefer a closed position with some breath in the ear. It all depends on the needs & desires of every couple.
Four points: In this position, a female partner should balance your body on hands & knees facing forward & the male partner penetrates his penis inside their partner’s vagina or butt depending upon the choice of female. This pose is commonly known as the doggy-style pose. Men usually develop sexual emotions once they see their partner in that positive.
Lap dance: In this pose, the couple would need a chair. The male partner will sit on the chair whereas the female partner sits on top of him either facing each other or with their back towards each other. This is when you can play in a very passionate way, between letting the penis in & out of the vagina. Women tend to feel very powerful while performing sex in this pose.
Do you want some more? Get more!!
Above mentioned sex poses are relatively common as most of the couple one day or another try some or all of them. It is safe to say that sex is a daily activity for adults, especially young couples. Hence, it becomes exceptionally essential to keep on trying new things. Now, we am going to tell you about even more rare but sensational poses that provide you with an immense amount of pleasure during sexual intercourse.
Butterfly: In this pose, the female partner is supposed to lie down on a flat surface keeping their face upwards. They will place their legs on the chest or shoulder of their partner who is in a standing position. The bodies of both partners would seem perpendicular to each other. The pleasure increases when the male partner penetrates while holding his partner’s hands tightly.
The Blessed Cross: With your partner in front of you & on your side, lie down perpendicular to them with her legs on your hips. It is essential to get close to each other for penetration to take place. Yes, it needs communication & a little work, but worth it.
X-men: Lie down & have your female partner sit in front of you, with her legs crossed over each other to form an X. The female partner is facing you and kind of sitting on your alp. This position seems easy but gives an immense amount of pleasure that you will never forget.
The Waterfall of Pleasure: In this pose, the female partner will be at the top of the male partner. Ask your partner to lie down with his torso outside the edge of the bed while you climb on the top. This is a great variation, as all the blood that flows to your partner’s head creates a mind-blowing sensation during the climax.
The Golden Arch: In this pose, your partner is supposed to stretch their legs out while sitting, and then you should sit on top of them while your knees are bent over your thighs.
Keep on practicing!
The list of sensational sex poses is not limited to those already mentioned here in this post, but it could go on for long. It is worth noting here that you must keep on practicing these poses to master them. It has been revealed from many studies and experiences that men usually tend to do experiments while having sex with an escort. This is because escorts are generally more experienced in giving pleasure. There is another perception that holds well in most of the cases that escorts generally cooperate better. Thus, men don’t shy away from asking about new poses. They confess their desires of doing sex in different poses and get full support in the case of an escort.
But this doesn’t mean that these poses are meant for only those men who are spending their night with an escort. If you are in a relationship, then you must confess your fantasies with your partner & it is likely to happen that they will make efforts to fulfill your desires.