SMGDH is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Shaking My God Damn Head”. This Page is dedicated to all those internet users who are looking for SMGDH Definition, The Meaning of SMGDH and What does SMGDH mean?. You can checkout the information shared above for acronym SMGDH and other 9000+ slang words shared on haaretzdaily acronym.