The Difference Between Solid Wood and Engineered Wood Flooring

When it comes to replacing your wood flooring, it can be difficult to know where to begin. There are a number of factors you must consider before you pick up the phone and call your local contractor. You need to establish a budget, timeframe and, perhaps most importantly, a type of wood flooring.
Solid wood and engineered wood flooring are the most popular choices for a growing number of homeowners. It is important to know which is the most appropriate for your needs to make an informed decision before you embark on your next flooring project. Here are the factors to consider.
Appearance
As we have already said, when you decide to make a change in the home, ie to install a new floor, try to do it in the right way. When we say the right way we mean to do it the way you want. What does that mean? That means choosing the right floor. Depending on what kind of look you want to give your home, you can opt for a good looking floor or a simpler look that will not be so modern but will still fit well in the space.
Perhaps the most obvious difference between solid wood and engineered wood flooring is how it looks. Aside from the pros and cons associated with each, it is usually a matter of personal preference.
Solid wood tends to be narrower and offers a greater range of colour and species, but it is often installed unfinished. Engineered wood flooring is wider and can be finished to your choice of colour and shade. It is worth viewing examples of both types of wood flooring before making a final decision.
Cost
The most important thing for us all is always what budget we have. Therefore, we can orientate how much of the budget we will spend on home decoration, especially floor decoration and its replacement. Depending on what type we decide on, the cost will be the same. It is clear that most of the floors are more expensive, but this is because it is a concrete model, and if we decide on plain wood under the price will be different and will be much lower.
Solid wood and engineered wood flooring differ when it comes to the cost of purchase and installation. Engineered wood flooring is often more affordable than solid wood flooring. The type of wood selected also affects the final price. For example, softwoods, such as pine, are relatively inexpensive, while hardwoods, such as oak, will fetch a higher price.
As a general rule, the thicker the wood, the higher the price. It is worth shopping around for quotes from a number of different suppliers and contractors before you make a final decision. Good quality wood flooring will not only look great but can last a lifetime. When it comes to wood flooring, you get what you pay for.
Lifespan
When you are already installing a new floor, make sure that it is a floor that will last for a long time. You know, you should always be guided by the fact that the investment is profitable for you and your pocket, but it should also be profitable in terms of the time period in which you plan to do it. When the floor is already changed, it is good to do it in the right way and to install a floor that will be not only cost-effective but also quality and will be able to withstand a long period of time without being destroyed.
Another key difference between solid wood and engineered wood flooring is how long they last. Solid wood flooring lasts longer than engineered wood flooring due to its dense, heavy-duty nature. It can last anywhere between 80 and 100 years if installed and maintained correctly. It can also be sanded and reworked multiple times to ensure it continues looking great and stands the test of time.
Still, that’s not to say that engineered wood flooring doesn’t boast a long lifespan, too – especially if it comes from a quality source. It can last up to 50 years if treated with a surface sealant and dry cleaned on a regular basis.
Upkeep
Different types of wood flooring require different maintenance and upkeep. Solid wood flooring is extremely strong and hard wearing. It can withstand a great deal of stress and wear and tear before its structural integrity is compromised. You must protect your solid wood flooring from water damage as this can saturate the wood’s natural fibres and significantly reduce its lifespan.
This can be prevented by applying a protective sealant during installation and on a regular basis thereafter. Engineered wood flooring has been designed to withstand heat and humidity and is resilient against water damage due to a level of moisture resistance.
Although choosing a great floor can be time consuming, you still need to commit to that moment and get the job done the right way. Selecting the right wood flooring for your home can seem like a minefield. By familiarising yourself with the pros and cons of both solid wood and engineered wood flooring, you can choose the best option for your next flooring renovation.