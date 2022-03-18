6 Things To Have in Mind Before You Start A Business Importing From China

Before reviewing import options, check tariffs and all other trade barriers. For example, these are quality standards, but also the requirements of international import certification. If you do not want to take risks, you can always turn to sales agents for help, who will provide you with a better offer and perform an inspection before delivery for you.
Do research on potential associates, because there are a lot of illegitimate companies and fraudsters. In some cases, you may come across companies that look very glamorous while having illegitimate status. You can never know until you have checked all the details and considered the key items.
1. Multiculturalism
It is important that you respect cultural diversity, and the values of tolerance, understanding of other cultures and intercultural communication are linked to that. That is why it is desirable to create cultural closeness when negotiating new concepts or products with China sourcing agents. You should also focus on local experts to explore a new market.
A network of local experts like ones you can find at www.justchinait.com will make possible for you to find local customers and businesses. This will give you a better insight into the market, the industry and the customers. So, recognizing culture is very important for your business success.
2. Investigate the rules and regulations
If you want to import a certain product, you need to research the regulations that you will have to follow in the future. Depending on the type of your product, you will need to consider different rules. That is actually a prerequisite for business, especially when it comes to China. For example, most Chinese suppliers produce products in accordance with specific regulations, while a small percentage meet ordinary EU or US standards and regulations.
Companies from Asia, which are represented in the industry of toys and other products for children, vehicles, motorcycles, etc., are subject to greater regulation. So check how the regulations are applied in your country. Also research the rules of importing certain products so that you do not have problems at customs.
3. Choose reliable Chinese suppliers
This is important for several reasons. The main goal is for the product to reach the end user safely. However, the path of a product from the manufacturer to the end user is a process that involves several different parties. That is why it is very important which importer you choose, because he will be fully responsible for the products that reach the consumer. For example, it happens that some products do not comply with regulations and certificates, which leads to serious legal problems. You can also deal with a supplier who has a false or incorrect certification, which will cause the product to remain in customs for some time.
So, things like this often happen when people don’t check their co-workers enough and make a hasty decision. The consequences of such thinking are stress and additional costs due to storage or delays. Finally, goods may be banned from entering the country if port authorities deem it necessary. It is recommended to get to know the factory and products in person to make sure that consumers really follow the regulations. Don’t trust every supplier, but hire an expert to help you understand any technical issues that may arise as well as specifications. That way, you will be able to comply with the regulations.
4. A document describing the characteristics of the product
In order to save many problems in the long run, it is important to harmonize the sales contract with each product. This means that it will detail all the characteristics of the product. The document should be drafted in such a way that it leaves no room for subjective interpretation. It must be accepted at the international level. Every aspect or feature of the product must be listed. Otherwise, the supplier will use this as an opportunity to make more money on you. The consequence is a significantly reduced quality of the final product.
When compiling the document, pay attention to the weight of the product, as well as acceptable variations in weight. It is also advisable to specify the dimensions of the packaging, color, printing, materials, textures, etc. The more specific you are, the better you will fare. You will not have any unpleasant surprises. Do not forget the details of the preparation of goods such as palletizing, type of pallet, lamination, quality of cardboard and other things.
5. International transport
Only after you have completed the work related to your product, supplier and sales contract, start planning international transport. First, opt for one of two major transports. In that case, consider all the advantages and disadvantages of air and sea transport. For example, think about price ranges, time frames and other things. You must not forget the time of transit, because it is a decisive factor for a successful campaign.
The earlier you plan transportation from China, the better job you will do. Transit times may vary depending on the port of origin as well as the place from which the goods are picked up. Another important factor in the whole process is the customs deadlines within which the goods will be delivered. If some documents are not correct or complete, the goods are forwarded to the inspection, which means delayed arrival of the goods.
6. Be relaxed
It is important to stay responsible and focused at all times, but also relaxed enough. That means you shouldn’t be arrogant. Try to understand how things work on the other side. So listen to your co-workers and consider their way of doing business. You may establish a much better collaboration than you thought you would achieve. Don’t forget to bring a sense of humor with you, because that way you won’t be bored. China can be a tense place to do business and you will probably meet fascinating people and different situations.
Conclusion:
China is not a homogenous country. It contains different preferences, styles and circumstances when it comes to different regions. In that case, you cannot apply one marketing strategy that would suit everyone, but you need to take into account regional differences. Of course, don’t forget all the other important aspects of your business.