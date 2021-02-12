Steve Rogers Infinity War Avengers Captain America Jacket – 2021 Review

Avengers infinity war brings another superhero, Captain America and this time he is back in a different look with dark colors of blue and red. Captain America jacket is entirely based and inspired from the movie, giving you the major superhero vibes.
Captain America Steve Rogers The Winter Soldier Real Leather Jacket
Captain America Infinity War Steve Rogers jacket features with captain America’s logo on the front, red color stripe detailing on sleeves and a zip enclosure giving you a slim fitted style.
Features
- High quality synthetic leather.
- Premium quality stitching.
- Zipper closure.
- Standup coller.
- Zip Fastening Front Closure.
- Two inside pockets.
- Button cuffs.