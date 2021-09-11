8 Tips on How To Make the Most of Your Time for a Stress-Free Move – 2021 Guide

Since the beginning of the global pandemic, 8.9 million people have moved houses or relocated. The outbreak saw a shift in living conditions and made people reassess what they wanted from a home. But if you have moved home before, you will know how stressful making the change can be.
It does not have to be, and you can do a house move without tearing your hair out. We are giving you our guide to a stress-free move, read on here and on https://movingbutlers.ca/.
1. Start Packing Early
When you start to pack early, you can break it down into small chunks. However, it is not just about managing time. You need to pack smart.
About two months before the move date, begin to collect some boxes and packing materials. Place less used items into the boxes and have a designated area for them on the property.
Make sure they are not items you will need in the coming two months, as you will end up unpacking.
Books, ornaments, and seasonal items are all good examples of items to store away. Aim to pack a little each day, spreading out the workload.
Start packing the rooms that see the least use. For example, if you have a spare room full of old clothes and toys, then pack that down. Rooms used more frequently can be done toward the end of the packing.
Finally, create a packing checklist. This will help you know what has been packed and into what boxes. Make sure you number the boxes as you go, and align them with your checklist so you know what is in each box when you unpack.
2. Decluttering
This whole process can be made much easier by decluttering first. You may find you can even halve the amount you need to move if you have a vigorous clear-out before the packing begins.
Go through the house. Create two piles made from one with items that can be sold or donated to a thrift store, and another that needs taking to the dump. Be ruthless in what gets thrown out.
If you are hiring professional movers, don’t contact them until you have decluttered and begun the packing. This way, you will have a much better idea of how much you need to move. This will prevent you from hiring for a bigger job than you actually need.
3. Create a Plan for Moving Day
When moving day comes, it helps to have a plan for the day. It can help you delegate tasks and take breaks as and when they are needed. Start by breaking the day down into hourly chunks for each task.
Begin with an early rise to do any last-minute preparations. You should note the time that the movers will arrive. Remember to pencil in travel time and the time for packing up and down.
Before leaving, give yourself half an hour to check over the property. This allows you to see if anything has been missed.
You should also give yourself a good hour break for lunch, and aim to finish as early as possible. Moving will be a much more tiring process than you imagine. Once you have the goods at the other end, all you really need to do is to unpack the things you need immediately.
4. Moving Folder
One way to keep the day running smoothly is to have a moving folder. This allows you to keep all papers in one place, particularly the ones you will need on moving day. It could include rental and purchase papers and contracts.
It helps to have this in a physical format. You won’t want to be charging tablets or phones during the move.
5. Move Heavy Items First
Moving day will be much more tiring than you think, both mentally and physically. If you don’t have professional movers to do the lifting, you will quickly get fatigued. Therefore, you should always attempt heavier items first.
To avoid stress, make sure you have the right tools and assistance to do so. You may have to get special lifts or straps to move certain items. To avoid injury, you should also make sure you lift correctly and have the right number of people to help you with the object.
6. Utilize the Elevator
If you are not based on the ground floor and have an elevator, then use it to your advantage. Position a team at each end, one to stack it and one to unload it. This way, you can maximize the speed at which you get the boxes out and into the van.
Make sure you don’t overload the elevator’s weight capacity but do try to get in as much as you can. If bigger items such as furniture won’t fit, then at least you will conserve energy by having fewer items to carry down staircases.
7. Delegate Tasks
Don’t attempt to move everything yourself. Get friends and family to assist along the way.
During the packing process, if you have housemates or family, give them tasks. Ask children to put away toys they don’t use or give responsibility for a certain room to each person. For example, you may give the job of packing away the attic to a partner and ask children to do the games room.
On the day of the move, if you decide to do it yourself then have friends and family at both ends. When making multiple trips, you will have a team loading and one unloading. This means all you have to do is travel between the two points for a quick turnaround.
8. Stress Free Move
With a little preparation and work, the day of relocation can be a stress-free move. Leave plenty of time, pack in advance, and have a plan. You will soon be in your new home, cozy and settled.