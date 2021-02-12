Super Hero Black captain America Leather jacket is made with high quality Grade A Synthetic Leather with double stitching for durability. It features a Star Shield on the chest and back for sleek styling, 2 inside pockets and a satin + polyester inside lining.
We take deep pride in our products if you are not satisfied you can return the jacket within 14 days of receiving the jacket, please read the return policy for further details.
Men’s Super Hero Black Captain America Leather Jacket
Features
- Premium Quality Synthetic Leather.
- Polyester + Satin Lining with 2 Inside and 2 Outside Pockets.
- Original YKK Zipper.
- 30 Day Returns & Exchange, 100% Money Back Guarantee.
- International buyers may be required to pay import duties as levied by their government.