8 Tips For an Effective Surveillance Camera System Installation – 2020 Guide

The one thing all people have in common is constantly striving to keep their families safe, as well as their homes secured. This is one of the reasons why a wide range of people and business owners opted for installing a surveillance camera system around their homes and office building.

But, you might now be wondering – how can I set it up, are there some things that I need to know and consider? Well, there are a lot of things that you’ll need to keep in mind, but, fear not, this article can help you quite a lot. Let’s take a closer look at the 8 tips for installing an effective surveillance camera system:

1. It Might Not Be Best to Hide Them

Burglars always look for CCTV cameras in order to determine whether or not they can access a particular home. Because of this, you might not want to hide them. By doing so, potential robbers might be hindered from targeting your home, which means that you can remain safe.

Of course, if you want to catch a particular activity or person doing something, you should hide your outdoor device, however, ensure that you leave at least one visible device that will be placed in a location such as your front or back door. Hence, you can steal catch someone in the act while keeping your house secured.

2. Guard Several Areas

Choosing a good place for the devices will naturally rely on the design of your house. But, there are several places that are more crucial to guard than others. The first place you should place it is at your front door, especially since it will help you monitor if there are any intruders.

The back door, garage, ground windows, and the walls of your house is also crucial. Now, if you think that you cannot do this alone, you can call a company that will help, especially since they’ll easily determine where they need to be placed. If you are interested in seeing what professional services you could opt for, check this website out.

3. Do Not Forget Motion Detection

No one really has the time to watch hours of recordings or monitoring the surveillance 24/7, which is why you might want to consider getting cameras with motion detection. What does this mean? Well, for instance, if someone is in front of your back or front door, you’ll get a notification. Keep in mind that this does not mean that you’ll get an alert when a dog runs through your yard.

When choosing the system, ensure that they offer motion detection, but, you’ll also need to ensure that you do not choose one that will alert you for common things like your pet in the yard, instead, choose one that can tell a difference between these things, especially since you do not want your smartphone buzzing all the time.

4. They’ll Need a Power Source

Although this sounds completely obvious, it is still worth mentioning it – you’ll need to decide whether you want the devices to be powered by a battery or a constant power source. Naturally, having the battery ones will not raise your electricity bill, but they will drain faster during winter, which is something you do not want to happen. Hence, ensure both options and determine which one might be best for you and your home.

5. Securing Accounts is Crucial

We all live in a technologically advanced era, which means that although the cameras will keep an eye on your yard, there are ways that people can access them and peer through them without you ever knowing. In order to stop this from happening, ensure that you replace any passwords that you got with the system you purchased.

You’ll definitely want to do this if the entire system is older and the same goes for smart cameras as well. There is one more thing that you need to keep in mind – if the cameras are connected to the Internet, you’ll want to secure your router with a WPA2 password too. Doing all this will protect your home even further.

6. The Cables Must Be Hidden

If you do not hide all the cables and wires used for installing the system, anyone can access your yard and cut the cables that will shut your cameras down. This means that you should try hiding as many cables as you can, especially since this can prevent crimes from happening.

7. Install The Cameras Inside Your Home as Well

Your goal might be to entirely protect your property, which is why you must install cameras inside and outside your house. This combination will ensure that everything is captured and that every angle of your house is covered. Of course, this does not mean that you should place them in every single room.

Instead, you should place them strategically. For instance, you can add one to your front door hallway, the base of your staircase, garage, basement, as well as the kitchen and living room. This will cover the areas with the most traffic in your house, which means that you’ll definitely catch an intruder in the act.

8. The Light Needs to Be Right

In order to ensure that your surveillance system records fine details such as facial characteristics or what someone is wearing, ensure that the cameras have enough light. If there is no light or if your system does not have night vision, installing such a system in your home will not make any sense.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is a wide range of things that you’ll need to know and consider when installing a surveillance system. Not only will you make your house or office safer, but, you’ll be protecting your employees, family, and assets as well. So, now that you know what you need to keep in mind, do not waste any more time.

Instead, you should start browsing both online, as well as brick-and-mortar business in order to find a system that suits your needs and requirements. Additionally, do not forget – if you are not sure that you can do it by yourself, it might be best to call a professional installation company that will help.