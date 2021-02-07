Sweetnight 10 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress – 2021 Review

Sweetnight Memory Mattress gel infused memory foam keep you at an ideal sleep temperature -Comfort foam with split patent 3-zone design ensures maximum comfort and plenty of back support.
Sweetnight 10-Inch Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress
10 inch Sweetnight Twin mattress is made of 3 layers & zoned Gel Memory Foam. Patented memory foam mattress keeps your body properly aligned, fully supported and relieves pressure at a comfortable, cool Temperature.
The mattress Twin sized designed to be flippable, allowing you to sleep on either side. The Top side with Gel memory Foam layer, is perfect for those who like sleeping “in” the sweetnight mattress with a soft, cloud-like feel.
CertiPUR-US Certified foam Made without harmful substances like formaldehyde, Mercury, or other heavy metals. This Twin mattress memory foam Cover is made with breathable Rayon cotton fabric.
Twin size mattress made of cooling gel infused memory foam that slowly adjusts to your body weight & temperature, reduces heat at sleep surface. Comfort foam with split 3-Zone design, a firmer middle section to ease pressure points, provides balanced support and eliminates motion disturbance. High-density foam for durability and performance, strengthens edge-to-edge support, resists sagging and roll-off.
Features
- Product dimesnions: 39 x 75 x 10 inches.
- Product weight: 39.6 pounds.
- Shipping weight: 45.4 pounds.
- Manufacturer: Sweetnight.
- Item model number: SN-M001-T2.