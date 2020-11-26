The Symbolism behind the Biker Rings

Biker rings look cool- there’s no way in denying it. Still, there’s more to these pieces of jewelry than just pure stylishness. In fact, there’s an entire world of symbolism behind every single biker ring out there!
In this article, we’re going to explore the meaning behind the world’s most popular biker ring symbols.
So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!
Skulls
Skulls became a biker symbol a long time ago. They do add to the toughness of the entire biker look, but make no mistake- they represent so much more than that. The first biker rings were made in Mexico, so it’s no wonder a lot of their symbolism stems directly from the Mexican culture and tradition.
As you may know, Day of the Dead (Día de Los Muertos) is one of the most celebrated holidays in Mexico, and it has everything to do with, well, the dead (hence the skulls).
Naturally, as time passes, symbols tend to develop new meanings, and skulls found on biker jewelry aren’t any different. Today, most bikers wear them as a reminder of the inescapable inevitability that Death represents. Being constantly reminded that there’s an end to our existence might sound a bit gloomy, but it can motivate us to live better.
Religious symbolism
Religious symbols are a big part of the biker jewelry, there’s no secret in that. Just like skulls, these mostly have roots in Mexican Catholicism. Bulky silver crosses, angels, and saints are all common symbols engraved on biker rings.
Whatever your stance on religion is, we all know how impactful it can be on human lives. Wearing the symbols of one’s faith isn’t just about showcasing your identity, it goes much deeper than that. Bikers spend most of their lives on the road, so this type of jewelry acts as a type of protective charm.
Of course, besides the common Christian symbols such as the crucifix (which represents the sacrifice Jesus made for humanity), there are also symbols from other religions such as totems and spiritual animals.
While some symbols aren’t universal, and they mean different things for different people, we suggest you avoid wearing religious ones if you’re not a part of the religion they represent, as it can seem disrespectful in some cases.
Mythology
Creatures and characters from various mythologies have found their way to the biker jewelry a long time ago. Yes, characters like Medusa from Greek mythology make an interesting design, but they also have extensive and rich stories behind them.
So, the next time you see a mythical creature on a ring, make sure to do some research! While we don’t think everything has to be meaningful, reading other culture’s mythology is always a fun and educational experience.
Every country and culture has its own myths, and we suggest you explore your own! It can bring you closer to your culture, and you can always order a custom-made ring to match it!
You can visit here to see some great examples of mythology-related silver men’s rings if you’re interested!
The Iron Cross
Now, this one is a bit controversial. The Iron Cross was a famous military award in Nazi Germany. So, many people associate it with nationalistic and white supremacist neo-Nazi groups. Of course, just like in any large group, there are extremists in the biker community, but it would be unfair to brand them all as such because of a few “rotten apples”.
With that being said, The Iron Cross is a completely misunderstood symbol in the biker culture. After WWII, many American soldiers kept these crosses as trophies from the defeated enemies. They began to wear them as a form of rebellion against US policies, which made it hard for them to return to their normal lives.
So, the next time you see this symbol on somebody’s ring, don’t be so quick to judge. It’s a long tradition in the biker community, and the symbol itself doesn’t have to do much with the Nazis.
The 1%
If you’ve been spending time with the bikers, or you’re a biker yourself, then you’ve probably seen the 1% symbol at least once. However, what does it mean and where did it come from?
Well, it all started a while ago, when the head of the American Motorcycle Association stated that he believes 99% of the motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens, implying that the remaining 1% were outlaws.
So, as an act of protest, many bikers started proudly wearing the 1% on their rings and other types of jewelry.
Today, this symbol is mostly associated with motorcycle gangs.
Different animals
The most common animals worn on biker rings are probably eagles and wolves. Eagles can represent many different things: freedom, pride, and nationality. Wolves represent the solidarity, “the pack”, and sometimes even the loneliness bikers tend to experience while being on the road. Other than just wolves and eagles though, you’ll see a lot of snakes, scorpions, lions, tigers, and dragons.
Every single animal found on the biker rings has its own symbolism. Of course, it can also be connected to the group’s collective identity. Even if we ignore the generalized symbolism, there’s a reason why people are drawn to certain animals.
Overall, most animals you see on the biker rings will be powerful or intimidating, which completely fits the overall biker aesthetic. Still, as always, there’s probably much more to it than simple looks, so always dig a little deeper!
The bottom line
Biker rings are unique pieces of jewelry, and they usually carry a lot of symbolism with them. They’re a big part of biker identity and culture, and they can absolutely look stunning!
Of course, you don’t have to be a biker to enjoy, be fascinated with, or wear some biker rings! While we tried to do explain some of the symbols commonly found on biker rings, remember to take it with a grain of salt. Many of these are just generalizations, so think about what a certain symbol represents to you before you start wearing it.