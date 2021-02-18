The Signatures The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Leather Jacket 2021

The Rick Grimes Jacket is an awesome stylish jacket to elevate your style. The Walking Dead Signatures jacket is made of suede leather easy to maintain to give every time new look. The fur on the collar for the original look. Original zippers for more durable and premium stitching.
The Signatures The Walking Dead Rick Grimes Brown Jacket
The protagonist of the series walking dead. Not only his character but his dressing was equally appreciated in the series. So here we bring you the famous Rick Grim suede leather jacket. Keeping in mind all the minute details of the original one this jacket has been purely designed by us. With the neat finishing and elegant stitching.
The Signatures Walking Dead Rick Grimes jacket is made from premium quality suede leather. Not only from the fashion point of view but from a comfort point of view also this thing is a show stopper. What are you waiting for, hurry up.
Features
- Made with suede leather.
- Elastic Ribbed on the side stomach and underarms.
- Artificial Fur on the coller.
- YKK Zipper.
- Quilted inner lining.
- Viscose lining with pockets.
- Collar : Shirt Style Fur Collar.